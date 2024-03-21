Will Paramount+’s Halo Get a Season 3?

Halo Season 2 just wrapped up its eight-episode run, which begs the question: will the Paramount+ series get a Season 3? So, read on to find out whether you can expect to see Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief on the small screen again!

Is Halo Season 3 Happening?

Not at this stage; Paramount+ is yet to officially greenlight Halo Season 3. That said, the streaming platform hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a third batch of episodes, either. So, for now, Halo Season 3 could still happen – it just depends on how well the show performs in the weeks and months following the release of its final episode. Bottom line? Like the Master Chief facing down impossible odds, you shouldn’t give up hope just yet.

It’s worth noting, however, that Paramount+ executives taking their time to give Halo Season 3 the thumbs up seemingly reflects their less optimistic outlook for the video game adaptation in the years since its 2022 debut. Back then, the powers-that-be were decidedly more gung-ho about Halo‘s prospects, renewing it for a second season before the first had even premiered.

Paramount+’s gradual shift towards a more “wait-and-see” approach is presumably a knock-on effect of Halo‘s complicated production and lukewarm reception. Original showrunners Kyle Killen and Steven Kane exited Halo after – or in Killen’s case, before – Season 1 wrapped, and those first nine episodes met with both lukewarm reviews and fan backlash. Killen and Kane’s replacement David Wiener righted the ship somewhat with Season 2, which was more warmly received by critics and fans alike.

It’s hard to say at this stage, mostly because Halo Season 3 isn’t even officially in pre-production yet! But if we assume that Paramount+ will indeed renew Halo for a third season, principal photography could kick off by the end of 2024. Using Halo Season 2’s production cycle as a guide, this would put Season 3’s premiere date somewhere in mid-late 2025 or early 2026.

This time frame also mirrors the considerable gap between Halo Season 1 and Season 2. Season 1 dropped in March 2022, however, we didn’t get a follow-up batch of episodes until February 2024. That said, it’s possible Halo Season 3 (again, assuming it’s happening) will progress much quicker than its predecessors, now that Wiener and his cast and crew have found their groove.

Halo Season 2 is currently streaming on Paramount+.