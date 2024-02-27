Halo Season 2 introduces several new characters to the Paramount+ series, including Colonel James Ackerson. So who is James Ackerson, and what role does he play in Halo Season 2?

Halo Season 2: Who Is James Ackerson, Explained

Colonel James Ackerson is a high-ranking member of the UNSC’s Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI). He’s also Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey’s replacement as director of the Spartan-II program – so he’s effectively Halo protagonist John-117/The Master Chief’s boss. Season 2 establishes Ackerson as a decidedly Machiavellian figure, willing to sacrifice innocent lives if it means turning the tide in humanity’s war with the Covenant. Notably, he’s a key player in the covert plan to abandon Reach to the Covenant, rationalizing this as the best way to extract the colony world’s “essential assets” undetected.

Ackerson occasionally shows a softer side, though. He has a loving relationship with his elderly father, whom he helps commit suicide peacefully before the Covenant shows up. Ackerson also had a strong bond with his late sister Julia, who died as a result of the Spartan-II program’s augmentation procedures. The hard-edged ONI operative even creates several clones of Julia, which he uses to both comfort his dying dad and taunt Dr. Halsey while the latter is in ONI custody. What’s more, Ackerson’s demeanor sometimes suggests he’s privately upset by the prospect of Reach’s destruction, given he grew up there.

The general gist of Ackerson’s history and characterization applies to his counterpart in the Halo video games’ canon, too. As in Halo Season 2, the core continuity’s Ackerson is a UNSC soldier-turned-ONI-operative and one of Dr. Halsey’s fiercest rivals. He also oversees a Spartan program like in the show, although he doesn’t replace Halsey or assume primary control over the Master Chief. The Ackerson of the games’ timeline is fond of the same cloak-and-dagger methods favored by his live-action incarnation and is likewise committed to humanity’s victory.

Where Halo Season 2’s version of Ackerson most diverges from his canonical portrayal is his family life. Unlike in the show, Ackerson grew up with a brother, Ruwan, instead of a sister named Julia. Ackerson’s father also doesn’t factor much into his story, which is told via licensed media such as the 2001 novel Halo: The Fall of Reach.

Who Plays James Ackerson in Halo Season 2?

English actor Joseph Morgan plays James Ackerson in Halo Season 2. Morgan’s previous acting credits include roles in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Brave New World, and Titans. He’s also an occasional director, having helmed three episodes of The Originals across its five-season run.

Morgan discussed his preparation for the Ackerson part in a recent interview with GamesRadar+, revealing that he revisited 2010 prequel game Halo: Reach to reacquaint himself with the franchise’s universe. “I played Halo: Reach right before I shot the season just to get my head back into that world,” he said. “I dipped into the graphic novels as well.”

Halo Season 2 is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.