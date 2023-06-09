Harmony: The Fall of Reverie Review in 3 Minutes – A Satisfying Don’t Nod Narrative Game

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is a 2D narrative game developed and published by Don’t Nod. You play as Polly, a young woman on a quest to find her missing mother. Upon returning to your hometown, Polly uncovers her clairvoyant abilities, granting her a profound connection to the realm of Reverie, where she assumes the role of Harmony. Guided by the wisdom of six ancient beings called Aspirations, Polly will shape the fate of her community and face pivotal decisions that leave an indelible impact on both worlds.

Don’t Nod has established a reputation for developing captivating games that excel in storytelling, where player choices hold significant weight, and Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is no exception. This title offers a compelling allure, as the major choices you make have a profound impact on the storyline, leading you down immersive narrative paths. Once a decision is made, there is no turning back without replaying the game. Will you collaborate with unfamiliar allies to overcome a shared adversary, or will you opt for a spontaneous change in strategy? The concept of freedom or the illusion thereof is an integral and enjoyable aspect of this game, serving as its core strength, and I loved how the plot unfolded in my initial playthrough.

This game offers a highly engaging narrative experience complemented by outstanding voice acting that enhances the storytelling. The semi-3D backgrounds exhibit unique styles and effectively contribute to the connection with the Aspirations and other characters. While there is limited variation in character models and their positioning, resulting in some repeated clothing and physical stances that may not align perfectly with the dialogue’s intent, I personally found these aspects tolerable. However, I understand that some players may find them frustrating. Overall, the game succeeds in delivering an immersive narrative with its own distinctive charm.

In terms of gameplay, the interactive elements in the title are somewhat limited. Player interaction mostly occurs when advancing through dialogues and making choices, which are presented in a menu format. Each branching decision offers essential information, including the overall choice, any prerequisites, and whether the final decision can be made based on crystals earned through previous choices associated with aspirations. Without an adequate amount of crystals, the node will remain locked and inaccessible during the playthrough. Certain narrative branches may be concealed, while others are completely locked, depending on the progression of the storyline. I enjoyed this aspect, as it encourages multiple playthroughs and keeps players engaged in the storytelling process.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie stays true to Don’t Nod’s successful formula, offering a captivating story-driven adventure set in a vibrant world populated by well-crafted and intriguing characters. It differs from the Life is Strange series in terms of player agency, with limited control over the protagonist and a heavier reliance on reading, which some players may find less appealing. However, personally, I loved every bit of it. I had high expectations for a compelling narrative experience, and I emerged thoroughly impressed and somewhat saddened that I completed the game, as I wanted more.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie launches on Steam and Nintendo Switch on June 8 and on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on June 22 for the price of $24.99 with a 10% launch discount.

Watch the Review in 3 Minutes for Harmony: The Fall of Reverie.