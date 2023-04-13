Hidetaka Miyazaki Is on Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023

FromSoftware is kind of a big deal these days. Its latest title, Elden Ring, sold millions of copies last year. And it wouldn’t be such a famous company without its president, Hidetaka Miyazaki. The creative mind behind the Dark Souls series brought tough video games back into the mainstream. For this reason and others, Hidetaka Miyazaki has been included in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

A blurb from Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann was included on Time’s website regarding Miyazaki’s inclusion. Druckmann shared a story familiar to fans of the genre, detailing how Miyazaki’s titles made him miserable with their intense difficulty. Over time, however, he learned the mechanics behind the games and ultimately felt rewarded when he conquered tough enemies and progressed. He specifically mentioned Elden Ring as a high point, which many fans agree is the culmination of everything FromSoftware has learned from its Souls series up until this point.

I certainly believe Hidetaka Miyazaki deserves this recognition in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. While I haven’t had the various FromSoftware titles click for me yet, I can see why gamers love them. There is a certain masochism going on with failing constantly until you become a better player. When this occurs, it makes sense to feel a great sense of accomplishment when you defeat a difficult boss and make it to a checkpoint. I don’t think anyone has encapsulated that feeling quite like Miyazaki.