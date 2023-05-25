Homeworld 3 Release Date Delayed to February 2024

Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing have announced a significant Homeworld 3 delay. The RTS series revival was previously pinned to release in the first half of 2023, but with May quickly coming to a close, the developers have delayed the PC release date of Homeworld 3 to February 2024. They say they are confident in the next Homeworld title but need extra time to “refine and polish the game” to ensure it lives up to expectations. Fans have already been waiting 20 years since the last numbered entry in the series, so what’s one more year, right?

“Our primary goal is to deliver a Homeworld experience that lives up to the standards set by its predecessors and is worthy of this (series’s) incredible legacy,” Blackbird and Gearbox said in a statement posted to social media. “Homeworld 3 is shaping up to be exactly that, but in order to fully realize that vision we need more time refine and polish the game.”

We are moving the launch of Homeworld 3 from the first half of 2023 to February 2024 so that we deliver the quality experience that fans deserve. pic.twitter.com/DaCX4eFMm4 — Homeworld (@HomeworldGame) May 25, 2023

Homeworld 3 was announced in 2019 as the long-awaited follow-up to a space-set RTS that many gamers thought had been lost to time. It has since suffered a few delays, but gameplay footage has offered reasons to get excited nonetheless. Stay tuned for updates until there is a firmer release date from the Homeworld 3 team, and check out our thoughts from a while back on how Homeworld 3 has the potential to basically be the Battlestar Galactica game.