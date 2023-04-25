Honkai: Star Rail Launch Trailer Offers a Space Fantasy RPG from Genshin Impact Dev

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has published the launch trailer for its next game: Honkai: Star Rail. While most video game launch trailers hype players up with tense teases and action, miHoYo has opted to give us a trailer that plays out like a poppy anime intro. It’s exciting in its own right, though, as the trailer allows the free-to-play space fantasy RPG’s style and characters to shine. Even if it comes across as nonsensical to the uninformed, it’s hard to deny how cool every moment is.

Released alongside the launch trailer is a brief message from miHoYo. You can try to piece together its meaning below:

The planet, but a station on the path, A new age, forged with each breath. The journey, danger more than mere dismay, Yet stars, are an arm’s length away.

See the Honkai: Star Rail launch trailer for yourself below while we wait for the game’s release to arrive tomorrow.

Honkai: Star Rail was revealed in 2021 as a follow-up to miHoYo’s massively popular Genshin Impact and has made a few appearances at showcases like Summer Game Fest 2022. It seeks to blend fantasy and sci-fi elements to create one story where players gather a crew to face off against the Stellaron. Each world visited offers its own sights and challenges that players can take on with tactical, flashy turn-based combat. Those who enjoy Genshin Impact are sure to find something else that they enjoy here even if the story and settings are different from what they’re used to.

Honkai: Star Rail hits PC and mobile via iOS and Android tomorrow, April 26. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions are arriving for console fans, too, but we’re still waiting for miHoYo to reveal a release date for those platforms. Stay tuned for more information on a solid console release date.