Given the gigantic scale of Ichiban Kasuga’s latest adventure, it stands to reason that some fans may want to know exactly what they’re in for. Here’s how long Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth takes to beat.

Recommended Videos

How Long Does Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Take to Beat

Bear in mind that trying to quantify the length of a game isn’t an exact science, so mileage may vary. Based on my time with Infinite Wealth, the game should take roughly 60 hours to complete for most players. That’s taking into consideration the incredibly lengthy main campaign, which is broken into 14 separate chapters, and the abundance of sub-stories. I should also note that while I enjoy Like a Dragon‘s narratives, I do tend to skip some of the more unnecessary dialogue sequences, of which there are plenty in Infinite Wealth. Taking that into consideration, someone who watches every lengthy cutscene is likely to add a couple more hours onto their play-through.

Related: Do You Need To Play Other Yakuza Games Before Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Players who fully engage with the abundance of mini-games available in Like a Dragon will, obviously, take even longer to complete the game. I would estimate that should you want to ace every activity and find every collectible, you’re looking at a game that should easily take you around 100 hours.

Sujimon and Dondoko Island

Of course, that’s not taking into consideration the two other major aspects of Like a Dragon‘s gameplay: Sujimon and Dondoko Island. The former expands on Yakuza: Like a Dragon‘s Sujimon-collecting side-objective by introducing an entire Sujimon League to battle through, as well as a chance to level up and enhance your roster of creeps. It’s remarkably fleshed-out, going so far as to include Raid battles for players to capture higher-level Sujimon and a gacha system that contains the best creeps and weirdos in Infinite Wealth. If you want to find every Sujimon in Infinite Wealth, expect to add at least another 20 hours to your campaign.

As for Dondoko Island, from my time with the game mode, I can see it offering nearly as much content as an older Animal Crossing title. Building up the abandoned resort takes time, and players are rewarded for continuously checking in with their Island with new quests, items to purchase, and furniture to craft. Again, its scale is impressive; I’m frankly amazed Dondoko Island wasn’t released as a standalone mobile game. Much like Animal Crossing, there’s a nearly unlimited amount of gameplay in this mode, so how much you get out of it is up to you. Having said that, if you’re super into it, I would also add another 20 hours to complete everything 100%. From that point, you’re likely just keeping things neat.

And that’s how like it will take to beat Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.