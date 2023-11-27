Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s Map Is the Yakuza Franchise’s Biggest Ever

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will feature the biggest map in the history of the Yakuza franchise.

According to Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio on X (via IGN), Infinite Wealth‘s Hawaii will be three times Isezaki Ijincho, which then makes it around nine times the size of Kamurocho. Outside of that information, the post also shared a look at various locations that players will be able to visit in the game.

Related: Never Mind, Kiryu Is Probably Still a Virgin

Published by Sega, the Yakuza series, which has always been titled Like a Dragon in Japan, began in 2005 on the PlayStation 2. The series has primarily followed Kazuma Kiryu, a former member of the Yakuza who keeps attempting to leave that life behind only to end up getting pulled right back in. In 2020, the franchise rebranded as Like a Dragon in the West and retired Kiryu in favor of Ichiban Kasuga, though the original protagonist did appear in the game.

Like a Dragon also changed the series’ iconic action combat into a more turn-based, JRPG style, echoing Ichiban’s love for Dragon Quest and other games of that type. The Judgment series, which is set in the same universe and has some light crossover with Yakuza, has instead become the action-oriented part of the series.

Infinite Wealth will focus mainly on Kiryu and Ichiban and, for the first time, take the franchise outside of Japan. In terms of plot, Ichiban will be looking to reunite with his mother, while Kiryu is dealing with a recent cancer diagnosis.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is set to release on Jan. 26, 2024, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which is game filling in what’s been going on for Kiryu in the time leading up to Infinite Wealth, is available now.