The latest Yakuza/Like a Dragon game features the return of Kazuma Kiryu, which might leave you wondering when Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name takes place in the Yakuza timeline. Here’s the answer.

Here’s Where Like a Dragon Gaiden Fits Into the Main Franchise

It’s true that Kazuma Kiryu did turn up in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, sharply dressed but definitely incognito. We also know that he’s going to appear in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth as a playable protagonist. And he was prepared to lend Ichiban a hand in the previous game, so he’s still prepared to get involved in a brawl, if he really has to.

So where does that put Gaiden? Like a Dragon Gaiden takes place in 2019, three years after Kiryu’s supposed ‘death’ in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. It happens before Ichiban encounters Kiryu in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. So you can expect Gaiden see Kiryu to regain a little of his freedom.

Freedom? Doesn’t the world think he’s dead? Yes, but he owes a debt to the clan who helped him hide which includes doing the odd security job for them. And since he’s undercover he’s got a new ‘agent’ style which includes ‘webbing’ characters up like Spider-Man.

So the way the game fits into the main Yakuza timeline is this.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

If you’re wondering why there’s all the different names, Yakuza has always been Like a Dragon in Japan, the name change is just the west catching up. And that’s the answer to when Like a Dragon Gaiden takes place in the Yakuza timeline.

