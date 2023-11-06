Like a Dragon Gaiden features the return of Kazuma Kiryu in a game that was originally going to be DLC for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. But if you’re thinking of buying it ahead of its release you might well be wondering what are all Like a Dragon Gaiden pre-order bonuses? Here’s the answer.

Here’s What You Get When You Pre-Order Like a Dragon Gaiden

Like a Dragon Gaiden or, to give it is full title, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has Kazuma Kiryu being dragged out of hiding. Why hiding? Because as far as most of the world goes, eye-patch wearing maniacs aside, he’s dead.

However, unlike most other Like a Dragon/Yakuza games it’s only getting a digital release in the west. With a disc-based game you’ll sometimes get different retailers offering different pre-order bonuses, perhaps a tin case or some lenticular cards.

But without a physical release that’s not happening here. There’s also no collector’s edition with a statue of Kazuma Kiryu hitting someone with a bike. Instead, there’s just one pre-order bonus, the Legendary Fighter Pack.

The Legendary Fighter Pack adds three new playable fighters to the game’s arena-fighting mode, who are as follows.

Goro Majima – The Mad Dog of Shimano

Taiga Saejima – The Slayer of Eighteen

Daigo Dojima – 6th Chairman of the Tojo Clan

These fighters may be released at a later date as purchasable DLC but for now you can only get them by pre-ordering the game, available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

And that’s it. In the west there’s one basic edition of the game, with one pre-order bonus and that’s it. However, everyone who purchases the game, pre-order or not, will get access to a demo version of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the next main Like a Dragon/Yakuza game.

However, if you do want a physical copy and are on a Sony console, you can import a PS4 or PS5 version from Play-Asia. According to Play-Asia these include English subtitles. Unfortunately, if you’re on Xbox you’re out of luck though it’s possible there’ll be a disc version at some point in the future.

When Does Like a Dragon Gaiden Release?

Like a Dragon Gaiden is released this November 8th across all platforms, Xbox, PlayStation and PC. Sega’s trailers say it’s arriving on the 9th but all online platforms have it listed as the 8th.

And, being digital, you’ll need to pre-order it by then if you want to get those pre-order bonuses. As with Alan Wake 2, once the game goes live those pre-order bonuses disappear. Yes, I missed out on those freebies and I could kick myself.

Those are all the Like a Dragon Gaiden pre-order bonuses and the date when the game is released.