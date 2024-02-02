Silent Hill: The Short Message is a new PS5 Silent Hill game that’s completely free to play. But if you’re thinking of diving in, you might be wondering how long Silent Hill: The Short Message is. Here’s the answer.

How Long Is Silent Hill: The Short Message?

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Silent Hill: The Short Message is a self-contained game, though it does bode well for the future of Silent Hill. Forget the dire Silent Hill: Ascension, this is how Konami should have kickstarted the “new” Silent Hill. It doesn’t do things by halves, tackling themes of suicide, jealousy, guilt, and more. But if you’ve been burnt by some of the later Silent Hill releases, you’ll want to know how much time you have to commit to seeing this one through.

The good news is that the game will take you around three hours to finish on your first playthrough. On a replay, you can run through it in an hour and a half or so, but when you’re finding your way through the game, you’re looking at three hours or so.

There are three chapters in total, but the last two chapters are likely to take you longer. Why? Because the chase sequences get trickier, and if you fail, they reset. It took me a good few deaths to figure the final one out, that’s for sure.

Does Silent Hill: The Short Message Have More Than One Ending?

When you’ve finished the game, you’ll get a chapter select so you can replay any of the three chapters. It’s definitely worth re-experiencing it, whether you think you’ve missed anything or not. But will doing so get you a different outcome? Does Silent Hill: The Short Message have more than one ending?

The answer is no – there is no new ending to be unlocked, no items that, when collected, unlock a different path. Silent Hill: The Short Message has one ending, and that’s it, but as endings go, it’s on point.

So, if you’re wondering how long Silent Hill: The Short Message is, it’s around three hours on your first playthrough and only has one ending.

Silent Hill: The Short Message is free to play on PlayStation 5.