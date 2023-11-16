Like you, I bolted through reading most of the cutscenes and newspaper clippings in Reverse: 1999 and started scratching my head when the game asked how many older Schneider sisters were there. You’ll need to answer the question to continue progressing, so here’s the answer.

How Many Older Schneider Sisters Are There in Reverse: 1999?

In total, Schneider has 12 older sisters in Reverse: 1999. When prompted to plug in an answer, all you have to do is type out the number, and you should be able to continue without any issues. Ordinarily, you’d discover how many sisters Schneider has through reading the notes picked up on the world map during the first chapter.

Those notes will also tease who Schneider is after you encounter the gun-toting character in battle and unravel the main character’s connection to her.

Who Is Schneider in Reverse: 1999?

Based on the early events of the game, Schneider is the head of a mafia crime family in Chicago. She’s also part of an Italian immigrant family with 12 older sisters and religious parents. Her subordinates are extremely loyal and aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty for the family’s sake.

She plays a role in the story alongside the main character and other Arcanists trying to learn about the Storm and its purpose. Schneider will occasionally join you in story battles as a temporary unit, using her Beast Arcanist gunplay to debilitate enemies and boost ally damage.

Is Schneider an Unlockable Character in Reverse: 1999?

Currently, you can’t pull Schneider from any banners, and she isn’t unlockable in Reverse: 1999. Players speculate Schneider will arrive later as a “future character” through a limited-time banner. However, some also believe her not being available could mean she was “never going to be a character because of ‘lore reason’ that [will] get revealed” in later chapters.

Either way, we’ll have to wait and see what developer Bluepoch does with her.