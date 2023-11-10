All Characters in Reverse: 1999 Ranked (Tier List)

As usual for gacha RPGs, all characters will inevitably get ranked from best to worst, and Reverse: 1999 is no different. If you’re curious about which heroes deliver the best in-game performance, here’s our tier list of all the characters in Reverse: 1999 ranked.

Every Reverse: 1999 Character Ranked by Tier

To build our tier list, we’ve looked at all the current characters in the global version of Reverse: 1999 and weighed their synergy with teammates and abilities. Moreover, we compared how the characters perform against others within the same role and whether they remain optimal from early to late game. With that out the way, here’s the tier list:

S Tier Characters in Reverse: 1999

An-an Lee

The versatile powerhouse An-an Lee is a 6-star character excelling in damage mitigation and amplification. Currently, she’s one of the best buffers in the game due to her unique passive rotation and abilities. While in “Break Time,” An-an Lee receives less damage, and during “Exorcism Time,” she gains an extra damage buff and penetration rate, plus her furthest right card will get upgraded by one level. Swapping between these two stances will easily buff up cards for her to deal high bursts of damage, and all the while, she can buff allies to increase their damage dealt and decrease damage taken for two rounds. For many team compositions, she is a must.

Centurion

If you’re looking for a main damage dealer, look no further than Centurion, a 6-star character in Reverse: 1999 who can crush waves of enemies. Her passive, “Hot Sauce Expert,” will regularly grant her +6% damage dealt for each Moxie owned, totaling up to a +30% bonus. If you thought that was busted, her “Outdoor Superstar” move lets her deal Reality DMG to two enemies and gain Moxie on top of that, so throughout the fight, you’ll often always benefit from her passive. Furthermore, she can inflict the Weakness status effect on enemies and alternate between beating down multiple enemies or one target to deal massive damage.

Regulus

Music-fanatic Regulus is a 6-star character who can fill the role of a powerful damage dealer or supporter on a team. She can deal massive Mental damage to a single or multiple enemies, reduce a target’s Moxie when scoring a critical hit with “Challenge For The Eyes,” and support allies with a buff that allows them to dodge any non-Ultimate attacks after using her Ultimate skill. She’s universally a strong choice for multiple team comps if you lack power or need additional support.

Eternity

Currently, Eternity is one of the 6-star characters players can grab from the beginner’s banner in Reverse: 1999, and she’s quite the catch. After a bit of investment into her Inheritance, Eternity will become immune to Bleed, Corrode, and Poison status effects, which makes it hard for enemies to kill her. This gives her excellent sustainability, allowing her to go all in with her high-damage abilities. If she ever gets low and your team’s supporter can’t heal, Eternity’s Ultimate, called “Odd Story In Exeter,” will deal massive Reality damage to all enemies and leech +50% health from the attack to heal herself.

Bkornblume

For teams focused on dealing Reality damage, 6-star Bkornblume will be one of the best debuffers you can use in Reverse: 1999. She can reduce all enemies’ Reality defense and increase their damage taken for two rounds, then deal high Reality damage to multiple foes. Additionally, she can Seal enemies, locking them out of using their Ultimate attacks. Compared to some of the best damage dealers in the game, Bkornblume is high up on that list, even though she performs primarily as a debuffer.

Voyager

As primarily an aggressive supporter, 6-star Voyager finds powerful synergy on a team needing a character who can inflict Silence and Seal on enemies to keep them locked down from using Incantations and Ultimates. Furthermore, she can apply Counter and Sturdiness buffs on allies to help squishy damage dealers stay alive in the fight longer. Also, with a level 2 version of her “Stellar Symphony” skill, Voyager can put Confusion on enemies and deal more damage while foes are under this effect. Depending on how you use Voyager in Reverse: 1999, she can often turn the tide of fights with one or two skills.

Medicine Pocket

While their playstyle is straightforward, Medicine Pocket is 6-star with powerful mass healing and can apply Sturdiness on all allies. Outside of that, they can spam a +20% damage-taken debuff on foes and heal allies even more after using their Ultimate, which allows them to inflict massive Mental damage, gain Moxie, and Daze a single target. Medicine Pocket can fit into almost any team comp as an impressive healer and support for the group.

Charlie

As long as you invest in improving Charlie’s Portrays and play into her strengths in Reverse: 1999, this 5-star becomes one of the best Star characters in the game. Charlie may scare off a newcomer to the gacha title because most of her kit relies on being below/above a specific health percentage and status effects to deal additional Mental damage. Despite her demand for setup, Charlie excels as a fantastic attacker when paired up with characters like Baby Blue, giving her room to wreak havoc with high damage single target attacks.

A Tier Characters in Reverse: 1999

Sonetto

When you start Reverse: 1999, Sonetto is a 5-star character you’ll receive for free. Aside from being one of the faces for the gacha title, she’s also worth investing in as a character and is a great buffer. She can increase the damage dealt by allies, improve her penetration rate, and reduce the damage allies receive. Additionally, she can inflict enemies with Disarm and deal strong Reality damage with a single target move and multi-target Ultimate. She’s a versatile and flexible unit you’ll often use when starting Reverse: 1999 before replacing her with someone else.

Dikke

Currently, you can get 5-star Dikke for free as part of an ongoing log-in event in Reverse: 1999, and she’s definitely worth the time. She functions as a flexible healer and damage dealer, and her Ultimate will remove all negative statuses from herself and grant Immunity. Dikke pumps out relatively decent damage, but her mass healing skill is her primary appeal. Unfortunately, it can be a bit tricky to use her healing because it becomes more effective when teammates are below 50% health. Because of this, it can be daunting to use Dikke as your main healer.

Lilya

When on a team of characters who can reduce an enemy’s critical resistance and defense, 6-star Lilya starts to really shine as a single-target damage dealer. She’s a simple character focused entirely on attacking single or multiple enemies and doesn’t have any utility, so she’ll definitely need the support of strong teammates. That said, she has the highest single-target damage out of all the characters in the game, and her Ultimate allows her to deal a whopping 700% Reality damage and leech from the attack to heal whenever it crits.

Balloon Party

5-star character Balloon Party is yet another healer in Reverse: 1999, but more passive and counter-based than others in the game. With her “Party Balloon” and “Balloon of Innocence” passives, she can deal Genesis damage to an attacker as a counter and reduce damage taken on herself and allies. Her playstyle relies on those passives and stacking them to counter enemies and sustain allies through a fight, but once you get the hang of it, Balloon Party can save you from rough spots and can fit nicely into many team comps.

A Knight

The 6-star character A Knight is a damage dealer who performs at his best when you improve his Incantations to their last level before using them. Like Centurion, he can use two powerful attacks that give him more Moxie, one focused on single-target and the other multi-target. With his Ultimate, any enemies defeated by the mass attack will give all allies the “Rousing Morale” buff, providing a +50% damage bonus to their next attack. He’s very straightforward and will fit just fine in most team comps.

Druvis III

Among all the characters, 6-star Druvis III is one of few who can inflict Petrify on enemies to lock them out of acting a turn. She can do this with her Ultimate, which deals massive Mental damage to all enemies, and from a hard-hitting single-target skill that can inflict Petrify for two rounds. Aside from her consistent damage output, Druvis III is the perfect unit to control the battlefield with Petrify and can help your team survive longer if you lack a debuffer.

Sotheby

Reverse: 1999 has a ton of healers, but none feel as complete as Sotheby, who’s focused on healing over time and inflicting Poison ticks on enemies. She fits the bill as a primary healer but can also assist the team in chopping down enemy health, even though she’s one of the weakest healers in the early game. As you level up Soetheby and invest in her Portrays and Inheritances, you’ll see her strengths better. Her playstyle demands you to manage her cards and Ultimate efficiently to really take advantage of those strengths, so consider learning the character before investing all the way into this 5-star healer.

Tennant

If you need a versatile unit that can shield, debuff, and damage enemies, 5-star character Tennant will fulfill that niche in Reverse: 1999. With her “A Bouquet of Galaxy” move, she’ll give all allies a buff that blocks a certain amount of damage and reduces damage taken. Furthermore, her Ultimate deals high single-target damage and inflicts “Diamond Bullet,” a debuff that will decrease an enemy’s Reality defense by -30% for two rounds. Overall, Tennant is a consistent damage dealer with a lot of team utility and pairs really well with Reality damage-based characters.

Baby Blue

In a team based around dealing Mental damage, 5-star Baby Blue becomes a fantastic support unit that can decrease the Mental defense of enemies by 35% for three rounds, making her a go-to for comps like this. Moreover, she can increase the damage enemies take and reduce damage to allies with her “Cough Syrup” move, and her Ultimate can inflict Nightmare, preventing enemies from acting until hit. She easily fills the role of a primary support unit, but she does require a team that can inflict specific debuffs and is only really effective by leveling her cards during battle.

X

For the most part, X is one of those characters that can answer to plenty of battle situations, whether dealing Reality damage, reducing the Moxie of all enemies, or dispelling status effects. He can fit in most team comps and shines the best during boss fights, where you can take advantage of his versatility to lock down an enemy. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have good personal damage output, and most of his skills need to be at level 2 to be effective.

La Source

You’ll likely find yourself using La Source at some point throughout Reverse: 1999 because she’s easy to build into a powerful healer. She does get overshadowed by some of the top picks in the gacha title, but she’s still a great unit to have for raw healing. She can also reduce a target’s Moxie by two tics and deal decent Mental damage to multiple enemies. If you max out her Portray, La Source’s Ultimate will remove five Moxie points on an enemy to shut them down. Eventually, you’ll have to say bye to La Source due to her poor scaling, but she’s a 3-star you should keep around until you have a better healer.

Necrologist

We’ve covered Necrologist’s best build in Reverse: 1999 recently, and after testing the 5-star character, she’s one that players looking for a supporter should look out for. Necrologist excels as a buffer and healer primarily but demands some setup around a team that can complement her playstyle around Ultimate spamming. She can inflict “Prayer” on allies to prevent them from dying and increase their damage dealt for three rounds. Moreover, with her “By The Coffin” move, she can dispel Stats Up and Status Neg. Necrologist is very AP-greedy, though, so carefully consider who you bring with her into battle.

Pavia

If you don’t have Eternity, 4-star Pavia can sub-in as your self-sustain powerhouse on your team. His abilities focus on dealing damage to all enemies and staying around 50% of his health to increase that output. Moreover, after using his Ultimate, he can deal massive single-target Mental damage and enter a self-healing phase for three turns based on health loss. What makes him a bit risky to play is his “A Great Thing” passive, which buffs Pavia’s damage, crit rate, and crit resistance, and defense against attacks anytime an ally dies. He’s the only character to benefit from a teammate’s death, so it can be tricky to figure out a good comp with him.

B Tier Characters in Reverse: 1999

Twins Sleep

While the 3-star Twins Sleep character does fall behind others in damage output, the hero can be a solid debuffer for your team. With their “Hide and Seek” ability, they can inflict Weakness on all enemies to reduce their damage and critical defense, supporting the team’s sustainability and improving the attacks for crit-oriented teammates. Moreover, it doesn’t take too much investment to level Twins Sleep, so this is an early-game character you could get some use out of.

Oliver Fog

Much like Twins Sleep, 4-star Oliver Fog won’t be focused on dealing too much damage, instead excelling at keeping your team alive. His “Ten Minutes Later” buff allows him to apply one stack of Sturdiness on all allies to increase their Reality and Mental defense for two rounds, which is very helpful. Oliver Fog also can gain a Shield to block damage taken after losing a certain amount of health, making him hard to kill and alive longer to buff allies. You’ll have a lot of use for him starting out before getting replaced by someone better.

Click

Within groups that complement his abilities, 5-star Click will perform well as a debuff/sustain support. He can inflict Blind to reduce enemy damage through solid single-target damage. Also, his “Witness” Incantation allows him to lower Moxie and negate Ultimates. One significant aspect of his playstyle is his “Lens Cap” passive, which you grant to allies with his Ultimate or himself by improving Inheritance to reduce +50% of Reality damage taken. He does his job of supporting a team well and, while doing so, pumps out good damage.

Satsuki

Like Druvis III, 5-star Satsuki’s main appeal is Petrify, which gives her great crowd-control synergy with Druvis. She also works well with Mental damage-based team comps due to her Incantations having that type. I’d recommend you invest in her Inheritance, though. The first level allows you to inflict “Rigidity” on all enemies upon entering battle, and when an enemy receives two stacks of the effect, they’ll gain Petrify. She does take a little investment, but once you get her going, you’ll have quite the crowd controller.

Eagle

The 4-star Eagle is a free character you’ll receive after finishing Stage 1-12 in Reverse: 1999 and is actually a solid debuffer/damage dealer. Not to mention, she’s cheap to improve and has a “Sense Weakness” passive you can unlock through Inheritance to reduce an enemy’s Reality and critical defense by -20%. The passive will stay on the enemy throughout the battle unless Eagle dies, so with enough support, you could abuse this for boss encounters.

Bette

While she struggles to support an entire team, 3-star Bette is one of the most potent single-target target buffers in Reverse: 1999. With her “Important Part” skill, she can improve an ally’s Reality and Mental defense and reduce damage taken for two rounds. Furthermore, her Ultimate, “Every Audition,” gives a teammate a Shield to block attacks and an “Empower Incantation II” buff that makes two random Incantations gain +1 level for two rounds. Given the team composition, Bette will make many characters super hard to kill and powerful, but she doesn’t perform well outside a support role.

Cristallo

Team utility is the primary plus for having 4-star Cristallo on your lineup, as she can provide Sturdiness on all allies to increase survivability and even reduce an enemy’s Reality defense. Interestingly enough, Cristallo can also heal someone after getting attacked thanks to her “Page of Prayers” passive, but the healing only goes to a teammate with the lowest health. She ticks all the boxes as a solid supporter but isn’t really great for dealing damage or as durable as characters better at her job.

Ms. NewBabel

If niche characters are your thing, 6-star Ms. NewBabel might be up your alley, but she’s arguably challenging to use effectively and requires some investment. She’s one of the few characters with a follow-up attack passive. That ability comes with using her Ultimate, which also grants her the Taunt and Counter status. She can also give allies a Shield to reduce damage and give herself Moxie if she has an Shield active. In a way, she serves the role of a tank support character well, but the challenge here is that it’s a niche need in a team.

Leilani

Yet another free character you can get from Stage 1-6 in Reverse: 1999, 3-star Leilani is cheap to invest in and has unique passives/skills built around giving allies Moxie. She fits well into being a damage dealer and supporter with characters that can inflict status effects on enemies and is always starving for Moxie. She doesn’t perform well with better-scaled heroes in the late-game, but she has her uses and will fit most teams.

Erick

4-star Erick is a cheap unit to improve and a solid debuffer who finds a lot of synergy with crit-oriented characters. With her signature “Heavy Axe,” she can inflict a substantial critical resist and defense debuff on a single enemy, and her “Wooden Warship” skill does mass attack damage and has a +30% penetration rate. Also, she can dispel positive status effects on an enemy and even Disarm them with her Ultimate. As great as these skills sound, most of her best attacks are single-target, which makes her hard to choose over better multi-hit characters.

Mondlicht

In the early game, 4-star Mondlicht is a really great damage dealer with high single and multi-hit target attacks, but unfortunately falls off in the late game. Her primary gimmick is dealing additional damage to enemies once they’re below a certain health percentage. Outside of that, her “Silver Bullet” passive allows her to inflict a -20% Reality defense debuff on an enemy she’s attacking, so she has some viability with Reality-based characters.

Sweetheart

Whether as a sub or your primary damage dealer, 5-star Sweetheart pumps out good single and multi-hit damage and pairs well with characters who can inflict specific status effects to deal additional damage. She also has a bit of team-sustainability with her “Enchanted” passive, which reduces an enemy’s damage output. Sweetheart relies on support from a teammate to perform at her best, so she does require some setup if you want to use her.

Matilda

Earned as a free character after completing Stage 1-4, Matilda is a 5-star character who can support crit-based teams and inflict Confusion on enemies. She also has a beefy Ultimate single-target attack that does 500% Mental damage with a +15% critical rate. Overall, she’s a relatively decent single-target attacker and is a bit weaker than better damage dealers.

C Tier Characters in Reverse: 1999

Door

Door is a self-sacrifice-styled character whose whole gimmick is to die for the team, making this 2-star hero a bit awkward for newcomers to be comfortable with using. That said, he does pump out decent Reality damage to single or multiple enemies in the early game, and his Ultimate that sacrifices his health allows him to provide +2 Moxie to allies and a Shield. Moreover, the Ultimate gives teammates the “Inspire” buff, which grants them +1 Moxie for two rounds. He functions as a Moxie machine to keep characters lacking Moxie topped up but pales in everything else outside of that.

Nick Bottom

Similar yet different to Door, 4-star Nick Bottom excels as a potent team supporter who can substantially increase an ally’s defense and cleanse Stats Down, Negative Status, and Control with his Ultimate. Furthermore, the Ultimate gives that ally a Shield against damage and “Summer Dream,” a buff that makes them immune to multiple status effects, decreases damage received from enemies, and +1 Moxie when a round ends. Beyond these skills, he also can reduce an enemy’s Moxie by -2. As standard for 4-star characters, Nick Bottom doesn’t scale as well as higher-tiered characters, so he suffers in the late game.

APPLe

Early into Reverse: 1999, you’ll receive 4-star APPLe for free. He comes kitted with a balance of decent healing and damage and can fit in most team comps. While his Ultimate allows him to deal damage to all enemies and heal an ally with the lowest health, his healing pales in comparison with better picks in the game. The same is true for his personal damage, despite how cheap it is to improve him, but he does have some use until you find better characters.

The Fool

Taunting and punishing enemies is the primary appeal of The Fool, yet the gimmicks for this 3-star character are limited. He can Taunt for one round and gain Counter to slap back enemies or act as a decoy. If an enemy does attack him, he can inflict Corrode to deal Genesis damage on the enemy once a round ends and could extend its effect with his Ultimate. The Fool can even reduce the Moxie of an enemy. However, his stats get overshadowed by much better picks later, and his taunting/counter playstyle isn’t long-lasting enough to stay potent.

Rabies

While 4-star Rabies doesn’t offer any utility to a team, he’s a decent damage dealer with access to Poison that newcomers can use early on in Reverse: 1999. He dishes out solid single and multi-hit attacks but will have to rely on teammates who can burn down enemies to specific health percentages or inflict status effects to deal more damage. As you progress through the game, Rabies becomes less viable and is replaceable once you find a better character.

Зима

As primarily a supporter, Зима is a 4-star with great flexibility but doesn’t deal enough good personal damage. He can inflict Silence, Seal, and buff the damage dealt and healed by allies for two rounds, but beyond these pluses, that’s all he offers. For players needing a more aggressive supporter on their team, Зима won’t be the best choice.

D Tier Characters in Reverse: 1999

Mesmer Jr.

4-star Mesmer Jr. is another very niche character whose entire appeal is reducing Mental damage inflicted on allies and putting Daze on enemies. Because of this, you’ll only find great use of her in encounters with enemies that use Mental attacks. She can dispel Stats Up and Pos Status from enemies with a leveled-up Incantation on a single enemy; however, her personal damage output is poor, and she will get overshadowed by better supporters.

Darley Clatter

Aside from 3-star Darley Clatter’s Ultimate, which grants all allies +1 Moxie and three rounds of bonus damage at the cost of losing health, this character struggles to stay viable in the late game. The great thing is that he’s cheap to invest in early on, but his damage isn’t impressive, and quickly, you’ll see there’s not much use for Darley Clatter outside of Ultimate spamming.

AliEn T

As a tank/supporter, AlieEn T does the job well – one skill allows him to reduce up to 60% damage and Taunt enemies to protect the team. Moreover, he can Disarm and Silence enemies to control the battlefield. Unfortunately, that’s where the positives for AliEn T end. He’s only viable as a striking dummy for enemies with a bit of utility, and there are better characters who can fulfill that role and do much more to support a team.

Ms. Moissan

Low damage and the situational nature of her playstyle make 4-star Ms. Moissan a hard recommendation for a late game team, but early on, she’s a solid supporter. She can apply Freeze on an enemy with her Ultimate to keep them from acting for one round and put a Shield on all allies to block damage. Besides these skills, Ms. Moissan is a lacking hero who falls behind other support characters.

Poltergeist

4-star Poltergeist is very hard to kill and clearly fills the role of a team tank and hardly anything else. His Ultimate, “The Sun Is Not Gentle,” allows the character to Taunt enemies, reduce damage taken, and increase healing received. Furthermore, he enters “Concealment” for one round, a buff that allows Poltergeist to dodge Reality damage attacks by non-Ultimate moves from enemies. He can also apply a -35% Mental defense debuff on an enemy. As far as other tanks in the game, he’s extremely durable but can’t do much else.

Bunny Bunny

Versatility is a plus and negative for 4-star Bunny Bunny since being everywhere makes her not proficient in her primary appeal as a damage dealer. For instance, her Ultimate can cleanse multiple status effects and heal allies, plus she can inflict “Nasty Wound” on enemies to reduce the healing they receive. None of those skills contribute to improving her damage and have niche uses.

Ms. Radio

The 2-star Ms. Radio is a cheap character to invest in and can use a potent Ultimate skill to reduce Moxie by -4 on all enemies with a debuff that keeps them from recovering Moxie for two rounds. However, by using that Ultimate, she dies. You could find some synergy with Ms. Radio with a character like Necrologist, but aside from that Ultimate, the character lacks everywhere else.

Sputnik

The best thing about 3-star Sputnik is her Ultimate, which allows her to inflict Disarm and Silence on a single enemy. With it, she can completely lock down an attacker for two rounds. It’s also possible for her to gain Counter and decrease the Moxie of an attacker and gain one Moxie with a fully-leveled Incantation. Unfortunately, Sputnik has poor stats and gets outranked by much better options that can do more.

TTT

A trend with lower-ranked characters in Reverse: 1999, as you’ve seen, is their reliance on Ultimate spamming, and 4-star TTT is yet another one of them. Her Ultimate will hit all enemies and inflict “Disconcert,” a debuff that keeps them from gaining Moxie for two rounds. Beyond this, she can dish out decent damage and dispel an enemy Counter, but there are much better characters that outdo her on those fronts.

John Titor

On the surface, 3-star John Titor seems like one of the more fantastic support characters in Reverse: 1999, but unfortunately, she doesn’t scale well into the late game and can’t do much outside of Ultimate spamming. Her Ultimate will dispel Stats Up, Pos Status, and Counter on all enemies, purify Stats Down, Neg Status, and Control on all allies, and give teammates a Shield for three rounds. It’s certainly a potent skill, and she has a self-healing move to boot, but it becomes hard to justify having John Titor due to her AP greediness and lack of substantial versatility.

ONiON

Like many of the characters in Reverse: 1999, ONiON is a 3-star character with a versatile kit that only shines with the support of an equally diverse team. Her skills rely on enemies underneath a specific health threshold and status effects to be mildly potent. A plus is that she can give all allies a damage reduction buff with her Ultimate, but beyond that, her stats, skills, and overall performance aren’t too appealing.

And those are all the current characters in Reverse: 1999 ranked from S-D. For more articles, check out our guide on how to reroll in Reverse: 1999.