Rerolling in Reverse: 1999 will save you from getting unlucky character pulls when starting the gacha title, but it can be complicated to do the first time. Here’s a guide explaining how to reroll in Reverse: 1999 for PC and mobile device players having trouble.

How to Reroll in Reverse: 1999 on PC

If you’re playing the gacha game on PC, either through an emulator like BlueStacks or the actual client for Reverse: 1999, you can reroll after following these steps below:

PC Client: Create a Guest Account and play through Reverse: 1999 until Stage 1-4. Afterward, you can claim the pre-register rewards from the mail feature, giving you 11 character pulls. Now begin rolling pulls from the ongoing banner. If you get characters you don’t like, you can reroll by closing and uninstalling the game, then re-install to restart on a Guest Account. When you get the characters you want, you should register your account to save them.

BlueStacks: Unlike the official PC client, Bluestacks is way faster for rerolling with Multi-Instance. This feature on the emulator allows you to clone an instance of Reverse: 1999, so imagine having multiple instances of the gacha title’s home or login screen. If you do this while on the login screen, this cuts out the need to uninstall and re-install the title whenever you get characters you don’t want since you can delete the old instance and hop into a new copy. If all this seems too complicated, the PC client way will get the job done, but much slower.

How to Reroll in Reverse: 1999 on Android and iOS

To reroll on Android and iOS devices for Reverse: 1999, you’ll have to abuse a loophole with Google Gmail since the entire Guest Account strat with the PC client won’t work. Below is a rundown of how to do this:

On an Android or iOS phone, create a Guest Account and play Reverse: 1999 until Stage 1-4, where you can claim the pre-register rewards from your mail to get 11 pulls.

Roll on the ongoing banner, but if you don’t like the pulls, bind this Guest Account to a Gmail e-mail address.

Coined as the “Salt Method” among gacha fans, you can make a Gmail account and then create a salted e-mail address with a + symbol and numbers to act as rerolled accounts. Here is an example of this: [email protected] and the salted account as [email protected] . Use this salted account and create more with numeric indicators for future rerolls if needed.

Whether you think rerolling is worth the effort or not, it’s definitely possible and not as complex as other gacha titles make it out to be. Newcomers to gacha probably won’t get too much out of this, but for veterans looking for particular characters for their line-up, it can help in the long run.