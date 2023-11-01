5-star hero Necrologist is now available with the global launch of Reverse: 1999 for PC and mobile devices. Fancy hat and gothic style aside, Necrologist excels as a supportive hero, and her best build in Reverse: 1999 can make this tomb extraordinaire a game-changer for many team comps.

Best Necrologist Build Guide in Reverse: 1999

Currently, the best build for Necrologist in Reverse: 1999 involves equipping her with either the Her Second Life or Brave New World Psychubes. With them equipped, Necrologist can gain specific boons after casting an Ultimate.

For instance, Her Second Life provides healing to all allies, and Brave New World increases the Incantation Might of the following skill by a percentage. These Psychubes work on several characters, but for Necrologist in particular, they only help to make her more busted.

Her Ultimate, “Whispers of the Deceased,” allows her to apply “Prayer” on all allies, increasing their damage output substantially for three rounds. If a teammate already had a Prayer buff active, they’ll get healed instead, and if hit with a life-ending attack while Prayer is up, it will protect them from dying and heal them while maintaining the damage buff.

With Her Second Life, you could essentially keep your team from dying the whole fight. Or you can settle with Brave New World to boost the damage of her Ultimate or “By The Coffin” attack that can remove Stats Up and Pos Status from an enemy. Without a doubt, using these two Psychubes gives you the best current build for Necrologist in Reverse: 1999. Meanwhile, continue to improve her Portray and Resonance to progress her base stats and skill multipliers over time.

Is the Necrologist Worth It?

At a glance, Necrologist can seem daunting since the supporter eats up a ton of AP and her reliance on Ultimate abuse. That said, she’s definitely one of the more sought-after buffers and healers in Reverse: 1999, especially on a team that benefits her needs.

She can wear many hats effectively on a lineup, like dispelling statuses on enemies and dishing out damage and healing simultaneously with her Ultimate. She requires some setup but will shine once you figure out what characters and Psychubes complement her.

Best Necrologist Team Comps in Reverse: 1999

To stay effective, the Necrologist in Reverse: 1999 will need Moxie to unleash her Ultimate, meaning she’ll often have to fight for resources with other teammates.

Because of this, pairing her up with characters that aren’t as resource-greedy, such as Centurion, An-An Lee, and Voyager, will make the best team comp for Necrologist to support her need to push out Ultimate attacks often. You may have trouble getting those characters as a free-to-play enjoyer, so consider picks like Door and Eagle if you can’t get the higher-tiered heroes.

If you're looking for more, check out how to reroll in Reverse: 1999.