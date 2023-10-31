As usual for gacha titles, players can get free summons occasionally for completing content, and Reverse: 1999 has a few guaranteed methods you can try. Here are current details of how to receive free summons in Reverse: 1999.

How to Get Free Summons in Reverse: 1999

Pulling heroes from a pile of others is the main appeal of a gacha game, and thankfully, titles like Reverse: 1999 are generous with handing out free summons for your hard work. As you complete dailies, missions, achievements, and other content in Reverse: 1999, you’ll occasionally collect free resources or actual heroes for your lineup.

Dailies usually will reward you with currency for pulling characters, so it pays to keep an eye on what you should complete if you’re hoping to score a hero from an ongoing banner. Other content, like missions and achievements, aren’t as frequent but offer tons of rewards, including free summoning material and other currencies.

Furthermore, players can claim an Official Launch Gift and other sets in the mail by reaching new player levels. Playing the game will allow you to hit these milestones, earning you materials for banners or growth resources to level characters.

As expected, these sets are limited since you’ll eventually hit a level ceiling, but early players should take advantage of this method to get free summons.

Also, pay attention to ongoing sign-in events with free summons and currencies. Gacha titles like to throw players little rewards here and there for logging in day-to-day, and at times, you could get a hero as a final reward for sticking with the game.

Pre-Registered Fans Will Get You a Free Hero in Reverse: 1999

If you pre-registered before the game launched on Oct. 26, you’re even more in luck. After finishing the first early chapters in Reverse: 1999, pre-registered players can claim 11 materials for banner pulls and a five-star hero called Matilda. Such a care package is a nice boost to get players going into Reverse: 1999, and they can even abuse rerolling to take advantage of these early prizes.

Of course, if you’re just jumping into Reverse: 1999, you’ll have missed this opportunity, but that doesn’t mean the game won’t have future registration events for you to participate in. Consider staying in the loop on what developer Bluepoch plans in the future if you’re trying to be a free-to-play player and not spend money.

If you’re looking for more, here’s how to reroll in Reverse: 1999.