How Does the Stagger Meter Work in Armored Core 6?

There can be a lot going on at any given time in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. You can be getting shot by turrets, or other Mechs and Drones all at once and from different angles. During all this chaos, you’ll want to keep an eye on the meters down at the bottom of your screen, as both are important to manage. The larger of the two is the boost meter and indicates how much boost you have before overheating. You’ll want to manage this meter so that you get the most out of your boost without overheating. The smaller of the meters is the stagger meter and arguably the more important one to keep an eye. Here’s how the stagger meter in Armored Core 6 works.

How the Stagger Meter Works in Armored Core 6

As you’re zipping around blasting enemies and taking some shots, the stagger meter will start to fill up. Not taking any damage for a few seconds will cause the meter to decrease. If you keep getting shot and the meter fills up, this is where you can get in trouble. With a full stagger meter you’re essentially fully stunned and vulnerable to all damage for what feels like an eternity. It’s only a couple seconds but that can very easily be your demise. Getting hit by heavier weapons like rockets will fill up the stagger meter much faster than regular bullets, so try to prioritize avoiding those attacks over regular gun fire. You should also make use of both cover and the ability to fly and dash in the air to avoid taking too much stagger damage.

That covers it for the stagger meter in Armored Core 6. You’ll want to try and avoid having that meter fill up when you can. Being staggered really sucks, and enemies can turn you into scrap fast when you’re just standing still!

