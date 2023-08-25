Video Games

How Does the Stagger Meter Work in Armored Core 6?

By
0
Image via Steam

There can be a lot going on at any given time in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. You can be getting shot by turrets, or other Mechs and Drones all at once and from different angles. During all this chaos, you’ll want to keep an eye on the meters down at the bottom of your screen, as both are important to manage. The larger of the two is the boost meter and indicates how much boost you have before overheating. You’ll want to manage this meter so that you get the most out of your boost without overheating. The smaller of the meters is the stagger meter and arguably the more important one to keep an eye. Here’s how the stagger meter in Armored Core 6 works.

How the Stagger Meter Works in Armored Core 6

As you’re zipping around blasting enemies and taking some shots, the stagger meter will start to fill up. Not taking any damage for a few seconds will cause the meter to decrease. If you keep getting shot and the meter fills up, this is where you can get in trouble. With a full stagger meter you’re essentially fully stunned and vulnerable to all damage for what feels like an eternity. It’s only a couple seconds but that can very easily be your demise. Getting hit by heavier weapons like rockets will fill up the stagger meter much faster than regular bullets, so try to prioritize avoiding those attacks over regular gun fire. You should also make use of both cover and the ability to fly and dash in the air to avoid taking too much stagger damage.

AC6 Stagger Meter

That covers it for the stagger meter in Armored Core 6. You’ll want to try and avoid having that meter fill up when you can. Being staggered really sucks, and enemies can turn you into scrap fast when you’re just standing still!

For more basics on the game, check out our guide to how increasing health (AP) works in Armored Core 6.

About the author

Alex Berry
Alex Berry is a freelance contributor at The Escapist. Alex has been writing about games for less than a year but is thoroughly enjoying it. Having worked in marketing as his main role, he’s no stranger to writing creatively. His coverage ranges from funny takes on the latest games to a whole bunch of guide content. Alex is a jack of all trades when it comes to games, playing almost every new title that shows promise. From RPGs to shooters, all the way through to sports games, he plays it all, although he does have a soft spot for turn-based RPGs having started out his gaming journey with a copy of Pokémon Red on the original Game Boy. Alex has a master's degree in Business and is fascinated by online game economies, often spending a lot of time finding ways to maximize wealth in these games (but he should really be doing that in real life instead).
More Stories by Alex Berry