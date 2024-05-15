How Tall Is Milton From Love Is Blind? Answered

Love Is Blind contestant James “Milton” Johnson IV was one of the most likeable cast members on Season 5 of the Netflix dating reality show. However, during his time on the show he reflected on his height and the health problems it poses. So just how tall is Milton?

How Tall is Milton From Love Is Blind?

While in the Love Is Blind pods, Milton claimed that he was 5’10. However, it became obvious that this was not accurate when he met his match face to face. While Lydia appeared to be an average 5’6, Milton towered over her, indicating that he was clearly much taller than he initially stated.

Milton is actually well over six feet tall, measuring in at a height of 6’7. This places him in rare company, as only 1 in 200 people are taller than 6’5. Although he did not reveal his true height to Lydia during their conversations in the pods, he did state that people of his stature generally have a shorter lifespan, and shared some of his personal health struggles with her.

Love Is Blind’s Milton Has Health Concerns Due to His Height

During their courtship on Love Is Blind Season 5, Milton revealed to Lydia some of the health issues and concerns he faced due to his larger than life stature. Milton required spinal surgery while in eighth or ninth grade, and had several screws drilled into his spine. He then expressed concerns about one day becoming paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

In the course of the same conversation, Milton spoke about having a shorter life expectancy because of his height. He explained that taller people have a tendency to hit their heads and get sick easier than people who are shorter.

Fortunately, Lydia was unfazed by Milton’s revelations. She reassured him that she was there for the long haul, promising that she would love and support him regardless. It appears that she was true to her word, as the couple remains together after saying “I do” on the Love Is Blind Season 5 finale.

Love Is Blind Seasons 1-6 are now streaming on Netflix.

