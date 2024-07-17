How to Collect Code Mutations in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is back with more episodic content as Epsideo: Echoes Act 2 begins and sends us on a hunt to collect Code Mutations. This is where to find them.

Where to Collect Code Mutations in Destiny 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

The best way to get these quickly is to play a round of Breach Executable. Make sure you have the resource detector mod on your Ghost, and you’ll be able to find them easily. They should pop up with little waypoints when you get close, either way.

Just pick up the plant samples that you can find in the odd silver bowels that spawn in during this mission. These are called Radiolite Incubators, and they will have a chance to drop the Code Mutations. You can collect via the “Radiolite Sampler” that Failsafe provided you with at the start of Episode: Echoes. You don’t have to do anything special; it is just another Destiny 2 Maguffin that automatically works when you interact with them.

I got this done during a single round, as lots of Incubators will spawn in, especially if you have a Planetary Piston Hammer and manage to find the randomly spawning in spot where you need to use it. The best thing is that it doesn’t matter if you or your teammates find the Code Mutations. You will still get them added to your inventory.

All you need is seven of them to finish up this step, and then you can move on to helping Failsafe with the next part of the quest by visiting her in the helm. To upgrade her, just stand in front of her, and you will be asked to interact with her to activate the upgrade protocol.

