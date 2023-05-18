How to Complete Kyononis Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Kyononis Shrine is a little odd. It should have been part of the Great Sky Island trials and just stumbling on it feels a little off. In fact, I’d recommend you seek this shrine out as soon as you reasonably can. If you want to know how to complete Kyononis Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, we’ve got you covered.

This is What You Need to Know About Beating Kyononis Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

What’s odd about Kyononis Shrine is that it teaches you combat techniques that should probably have been shared earlier. The shrine is labeled as combat training, but you have to hunt it down first. The map below will give you the correct coordinates for the shrine.

Here’s what you need to do to complete the shrine. You should proceed to the next move when you’ve successfully pulled off the last one. There will be instructions on screen for all these combat moves so, provided you don’t let the construct hit you, you should be okay.

First, practice side-hops by holding down the ZL button to target, then jumping left or right with X and the left joystick.

Next, you have to perform a perfect dodge. To do this, side-hop just as an attack comes in, then strike back (Y button) with a flurry.

Now, practice backflipping, which is like side-hopping but you jump backwards. So, hold down ZL again, but hold back on the left joystick and press X to backflip.

Up next, you’ll practice perfect parrying with your shield. Ready your shield as you normally do with ZL then parry with A just as the enemy is about to hit you.

Finally, use a charge attack by holding down Y then releasing it. Your charge attack should destroy the enemy, allowing you to proceed to the altar.

As with some of these shrines there’s an additional bonus in a treasure chest. This time it’s a Zonaite Sword. Pick it up then go and get your Light of Blessing.

Now you’ve practiced these moves, remember to put them to good use in regular combat.

So if you want to know how to complete Kyononis Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, there’s your answer. If you’re having difficulty with Link’s latest adventure, why not check out our other Tears of the Kingdom guides.