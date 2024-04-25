Fallout 4 lets you become addicted to lots of things, and not just Jet. As in real life, you can become addicted to drugs, booze, and more, so what do you do? Here’s how to cure addiction in Fallout 4.

How to Cure Addiction in Fallout 4

To cure addiction in Fallout 4, you should see a doctor and pay them to flush the chems/booze/etc from your system. You’ll find doctors in most settlements, and you’ll even see a couple roaming around the world with their caravans.

There are other ways of curing addiction in Fallout 4, too. And there are perks you can unlock that will reduce or downright negate your chance of being addicted to certain chems. You can get Addictol, for example, that will remove addictions. You can find or buy Addictol (from Diamond City’s merchants, for example).

But the simplest way, apart from not taking booze or drugs, is to see a doctor.

What Does Addiction Do in Fallout 4?

Why get your addictions cured? Because if you don’t, if you run out of whatever you’re addicted to, your character will take a debuff. It’s not just taking chems in quick succession that makes you addicted, either. My character has got addicted from taking a chem they’d not touched in quite a while.

So, go to a doctor, and they’ll offer various services, which also include healing you and purging radiation from your system. Choose to have them cure your addiction (they’ll charge caps for this), and you’re good to go.

And that’s everything you need to know about curing addiction in Fallout 4.

