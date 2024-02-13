How to Destroy Creeping Ivy in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Very early into Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, you’ll discover a side path blocked by Creeping Ivy, a thick amalgamation of vines you can only remove with a particular ability. If you’re curious, here’s how to destroy Creeping Ivy and see what’s on the other side.

Recommended Videos

How to Remove Creeping Ivy in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

The first Creeping Ivy you encounter won’t be the only one you’ll find across the world map in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. And unfortunately, you won’t be able to do anything to get past them until you unlock the Ensnare ability for Antea around halfway into the game.

With this ability, Antea can sling a projectile at a glowing blue-greenish point on the twisted vines and switch over to Red to shoot red balls connected to that point with his rifle, destroying the Creeping Ivy entirely.

While it will take some time until you can interact with this type of obstacle, it’s worth the wait. Usually, on the other side of Creeping Ivy blockades hides more spectral nests, void barriers with powerful equipment on the other end, cursed chests, and more. Backtracking to destroy the Creeping Ivy at specific points will even be necessary for a few late-game quests, so if you’re hoping to explore and acquire all you can, consider going back to see what’s on the other side.

Related: How to Upgrade Equipment in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

How to Get the Ensnare Manifestation in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Besides destroying Creeping Ivy, the Ensnare ability offers situational utility during combat in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. It’s the only ranged ability under Antea’s belt that deals weak damage but will entrap an enemy for a limited amount of time to give you breathing room.

Attacking the snared enemy will knock them out of the ability’s hold much quicker, so naturally, Ensnare sees the most use when needing to back off or stop one troublesome enemy to deal with weaker ones first.

Related: How Haunting Cases Work in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

As for how to get the Ensnare ability, Antea will gain the power during The Inkwell quest inside The Harrows biome. After deciding Firefax Haskell’s fate and bringing closure to your Haunting Case for The Harrows, resting at the nearby shelter will unlock Ensnare at the end of Antea and Red’s talk. This also unlocks the Evolution tree for Ensnare with new abilities to spend your Essence and level-up points on.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.