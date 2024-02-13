Without a doubt, you’ll need to upgrade your equipment through multiple tiers if you want to survive the more difficult fights in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. Here’s a guide discussing how to upgrade your equipment for Red and Antea, what you’ll need, and where to do it.

Recommended Videos

How to Upgrade Equipment in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Throughout Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, you’ll acquire equipment pieces from chests, world event-related content, and map puzzles. Each item will come in one of the seven upgrade tiers, from Rudimentary to Relic quality. Upgrading equipment will increase the stats on the piece you’re improving but won’t change its inherent passive.

To start upgrading, you’ll need to find a campfire, press the item you want to enhance, and spend the required materials scattered across the game world to boost its quality and stats. It’s a relatively simple process you can only do at a campfire.

One tip to remember is that you can check whether an item piece is ready to be upgraded by heading to the equipment menu while exploring. You’ll notice a yellow arrow pointing up on the HUD of a weapon or accessory to indicate this.

For the most part, always upgrade your equipment because Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden can get challenging when you least expect it, especially if you’re hoping to complete the multiple enemy-gauntlet-like world events for materials and experience. As for where to find specific materials, pay close attention to your map and the resources tab within your inventory.

The former will show icons of map events, such as scourge sites and spectral nests, and list what rare materials you can receive for doing them, while the latter is a great source to remember where you picked up unique ores and mushrooms. You could also buy materials from settlers or the Witch’s shop within The Mire Marshes.

Related: How Haunting Cases Work in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

How to Get Witch Stone in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Unlike Piece of Eight, the funds used to buy equipment and resources from settlers, Witch Stone is a different currency only used at the Witch’s shop. Here, you can sell spectral items dropped by enemies to acquire more Witch Stones to purchase rarer materials like Elite Gems and Soul Shards to upgrade equipment into higher tiers.

You’ll occasionally find Witch Stones from blue-glowing chests, but the best way to get Witch Stones is mostly by selling ghostly materials. Thankfully, there are world events you can endlessly return to and grind out materials, but it’s not such a big deal that you’d need to spend hours farming Witch Stones to get what you want.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.