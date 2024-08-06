How to Farm Detoxident in Once Human

Farming Detoxidents in Once Human can be a bit of a grind, but these items are key for enhancing your survivability in higher-level zones, so it’s worth your time. Here’s how you can get them easily.

Where to Find Detoxidents, Poly Detoxidents, and Refined Detoxidents

1. High-Level Zones and Silos:

Level 45+ Zones: Detoxidents are more likely to drop in level 45+ zones in Once Human, so you should focus your farming in these areas.

Silos and Monoliths: Both hard and pro silos have a higher drop rate for Detoxidents, as well as the poly and refined variants. Players have reported that in level 40+ areas, you might find a Detoxident for every 20 or so med bags you search.

Blackwell and Beyond: In zones like Blackwell, Detoxidents tend to drop more frequently. Hard silos might yield one every 10-15 bags, while pro silos can drop 2-3 each run.

2. Alternate Reality Research Institute:

This location can be a goldmine for Detoxidents, Refined Detoxidents, and Poly Detoxidents if you know where to look. Keep an eye out for yellow and black bags scattered around, med supply boxes on walls, and med kit bags.

3. Rosetta Locations:

Most high-level areas tend to have a lot of medical supplies, but this is particularly true for Rosetta locations, so there are more chances to find Detoxidents.

4. Sunshine Farm:

Sunshine Farm in Blackwell is another late game area that is good for farming Detoxidents and Refined Detoxidents, particularly at coordinates 2875, -323. The Vultures’ storage boxes often contain Detoxidents and their variants. Look for the mini storage boxes scattered around Red Sands+ areas for a good chance of finding them.

Tips for Farming

Specialization: Only players with the specialization can get Detoxidents to drop, so make sure you have it unlocked.

Patience and Persistence: Farming Detoxidents is not an exact science; it requires patience and repetition. Be prepared to spend some time hitting med bags and supply boxes.

Timing: Med bags reset after some time, which means you can farm the same spots repeatedly for more Detoxidents.

Once Human is available now.

