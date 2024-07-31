How to Get Platinum Crystals in Once Human

In Once Human, Platinum Crystals are a rare and valuable resource essential for crafting powerful weapons and armor. Later in the game, you’ll find that these crystals become crucial for your survival and success in the post-apocalyptic world. Here’s how to get them.

Where to Find Platinum Crystals in Once Human

Explore Red Sands

The primary location to find Platinum Crystals is in the Red Sands region. This area is one of the last zones you’ll unlock, so you need to be well-prepared. Enemies here range from level 41 to 50, so ensure your gear and weapons are up to the challenge. If you’re at a lower level, proceed with caution, but it’s doable if you’re careful.

Loot Crates

One of the best ways to obtain Platinum Crystals is by opening loot crates scattered throughout the game world. Crates with valuable loot have the highest chance of containing Platinum Crystals, particularly in the Blackfell region in Blackfell Oil Fields and Securement Silo: Theta. Keep in mind that they respawn after a full in-game day, which is approximately every four hours. That means you can farm those crates by revisiting them.

Activate Rift Anchors

Another efficient method of farming Platinum Crystals is activating Rift Anchors. Every Rift Anchor you activate will reward you with four Platinum Crystals. However, be warned that activating these anchors will spawn waves of enemies, so be sure to stock up and possibly team up with others before setting out for maximum success.

Focus on High-Level Zones

This is only applicable within Red Sands, with the areas to concentrate on being the Blackfell Fallen Zone, Blackfell Oil Fields, and Securement Silo: Theta. These are resource-rich and therefore have a higher rate of having the loot. Make sure to explore these areas extensively, as you will have better odds of coming across Platinum Crystals here.

Uses of Platinum Crystals in Once Human

Here are some of the primary uses of Platinum Crystals in Once Human:

Advanced Gear Workbench: Crafting an Advanced Gear Workbench requires three Platinum Crystals. This workbench allows you to craft higher-tier weapons and armor.

Tier V Weapons and Equipment: Many of the most powerful weapons and equipment in the game require Platinum Crystals as a crafting component.

Once Human is available now.

