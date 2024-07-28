How To Find Furniture Formulas in Once Human

The real endgame of Once Human isn’t mods and weapon calibrations: it’s meticulously setting up your house. To that end, here’s how to find and farm furniture formulas in Once Human.

The Best Furniture Formula Farm in Once Human

There are two ways to get furniture formulas in Once Human: you can purchase them from vendors (both real and NPC) or you can loot them from crates. But purchasing furniture formulas can be extremely pricey. The NPCs who sell them can be found at every major safe point, and the formulas they offer tend to be static and close to double digits. Whereas real player vendors will probably charge you significantly more. In World 8, the metal shelf formula will run you around 100,000 Energy Links, for example. It’s much, much better for farm furniture formulas yourself.

The Best Spot to Farm Furniture Formulas in Once Human

There’s only one city in the entire game where you can reliably farm furniture formulas, and that’s Blackfell. Blackfell, for those who haven’t made it there yet, is a level 43 zone that the campaign will naturally bring you to. And beyond being a sprawling city that offers nine different weapon and gear crates to plunder, it also has three hot zones for furniture.

The hottest zone for furniture formulas is in the motel just north of Blackfell stadium. The motel features two floors and each open room offers two cabinets beside the bed, which are very likely to give a random assortment of furniture or furniture formulas. I checked three other motels in the game to see how their drop rates were (Sunbury, Greenlake Hill, and Tall Grass Inn) and there really was no comparing to the Blackfell Motel.

The second best zone is the green house east of the Blackfell Stadium, on the same street where you can find the Claw Machine Elite and gear crate. There are cabinets both outside and inside of the house. Be sure to check the cabinets clogging the stairwell, too. But don’t bother forcing your way past them to the second floor, as it’s totally empty. There’s literally nothing up there.

Once you’re done pillaging the green house, make your way to the Municipal Building just a little north. This building features two floors, a weapon crate, and a Morphic Crate at the top of the stairs. But it also has a lot of filing cabinets and will periodically shell out a piece of furniture or furniture formula.

Items will respawn two hours after you’ve looted them, and crates will spawn every four hours according to an internal clock that’s not based on when you opened them. So, I highly recommend popping a Preserved Deviated Chop to increase your Acid drops and making a circuit around town to hit both crates and these furniture farm zones every two or four hours for maximum efficiency. I generally get around three furniture formulas and between three and five furniture items each time I hit these three zones.

It’s also worth noting that furniture formulas are one of the things that will come with you once the season ends. Making them well worth the farm.

Once Human is available to play now.

