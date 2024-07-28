Blackfell is by far the most bountiful town in all of Once Human, whether your metric is Elites or crates. To that end, here’s how to find all the Blackfell weapon, armor, and Mystical crates in Once Human.

All Blackfell Crate Locations in Once Human

So, I wasn’t exaggerating when I said that Blackfell is the most bountiful town in the game. There are a grand total of nine crates to loot in Blackfell in Once Human, and I’ll be detailing the exact circuit you should make around town to grab all of them in the most efficient way.

That being said, Blackfell is my favorite location to farm Acid, and I highly recommend you pop a Preserved Deviated Chop before you follow this guide to maximize your gains. But if you’re more into furniture formulas (which might be one of the most lucrative items in the game), then Blackfell is the place for that, too.

Gear Crate #1

First up, we’ll be going north of the Blackfell stadium towards the shack just a little east of the motel. Beside this motel will be a nondescript and, frankly, confusing building with a red awning over the door and a green awning over the windows. Enter, and you’ll find the gear crate in the storage room behind the counter.

Weapon Crate #1

Next up, follow the road past the motel and make your way into the gas station beyond it. It’s a gaudy building with a coral and blue color scheme, making it nigh impossible to miss no matter the time of day.

Once inside, go behind the counter to find the weapon crate.

Gear Crate #3

Next up, we’ll be making our way down to Blackfell hospital! Simply follow the road to the left of the gas station until you reach the hospital, seen on your right. The fastest way to the gear crate is to take the stairs on the left side of the building straight up to the roof, where you’ll find the Blackfell gear crate in Once Human waiting for you. But you can also opt to climb the stairs within if you want to loot the handful of medical storage units inside.

Gear Crate #4

Next up, we’ll be making our way to the supermarket. You can see the supermarket from the hospital roof, which is just across an empty parking lot. Once inside, you’ll find the weapon crate just to the right of the grocery store entrance.

Weapon Crate #2

Next up, leave the supermarket the way you entered and cross the road as if you were making your way to the Blackfell Stadium.

There, you’ll see a ramp that will lead you in to the parking deck of the massive office building in the center of town. Go inside the parking and deck and to the right, you’ll see a nest sac which will be protecting another weapon crate.

Blackfell Mystical Crate Location

To find the Blackfell Mystical Crate in Once Human, simply continue through the parking deck and make a left once you reach the street, then another left to find yourself on Blackfell’s main street. You’ll find a set of stairs that will lead you to the top.

Once you’re at the top of the stairs, make an immediate left and you’ll find yourself faced with the Weather Forecast Elite. They have a spinning attack that can be quite brutal at low levels, but once they’re defeated, you’ll find the Mystical Crate right behind them.

Weapon Crate #3

Next up, we’ll be heading to town hall to grab the third weapon crate. You can see this building from the floor you’re on where you grabbed the Mystical Crate, but it’s also possible that you’ve already visited this building before while completing part of the Blackfell campaign mission.

Once you enter city hall, turn left and you’ll find the crate tucked away in the backroom on a coffee table. Be wary of the crate situated at the top of the stairs – it’s a Morphic Crate.

Gear Crate #5

Our next crate is out on the street in front of a basketball hoop. Simply leave the Municipal Hall from its front entrance and continue straight, where you’ll see a Claw Machine Elite.

Just behind it is the Gear Crate. It’s totally possible to sneak up and grab the crate before it notices, but it’s better to just kill it.

Weapon Crate #4

For our final crate, we’ll need to backtrack. Make your way back towards Municiapl Hall, then turn right as if you were going to the Rift Beacon. Once you see sand bags on the street to your left, turn and you’ll see a Balloon Head Elite. This elite will be patrolling in front of a white house which contains, you guessed it, the final crate!

But once you’ve grabbed it, you’ll officially have all nine Blackfell crates in Once Human in your possession. Crates, with the exception of Mystical Crates, respawn every four hours or so. Once you have these spawns down, be sure to quit out of the game and log back in and repeat the circuit for some pretty easy Elite-level mods, mod parts, and rare gear.

Once Human is available to play now.

