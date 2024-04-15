How to Find Iridium in The Planet Crafter

When you first emerge from the life pod in The Planet Crafter, your planet has a plethora of resources ripe for the picking; there’s Titanium, Silicon, Ice, and more to find just by looking on the ground. All of these resources are required to build the starter supplies in The Planet Crafter, but as you progress, you’ll need more advanced ones. One of those is Iridium, which is only located in specific locations on the map.

Recommended Videos

Iridium Location in The Planet Crafter

The primary location where you’ll find Iridium is in the Iridium Mine. The mine isn’t located more than a short walk away from where you crashed on the planet, and you can enter it right away. However, since it’s located farther away from all the other early resources, you want to ensure you craft and bring three to five Oxygen Capsules with you for the journey. These are a requirement if you want to stay alive for the duration of the trip unless you have a powered living compartment situated right near the mine.

If you’re making the trip to the Iridium Mine for the first time, go right from your pod and head up an incline. Keep heading up until you see some larger cliffs that have sand cascading down onto the ground, as seen below. Once you see these cliffs, head toward them and you should see a cave entrance beyond the falling sand.

The cliffs with sand falling down them. Screenshot by The Escapist

After going through the sand and entering the cave, you’ll see some harvestable Iridium right away. Iridium has some shiny red gems on it, making it fairly easy to see in the darker mine. I suggest harvesting as much Iridium as your oxygen levels will allow, as you don’t want to keep wasting Oxygen Capsules by making several trips. You could make a base near the mine so you’ll have an unlimited supply of oxygen near the Iridium source. It also helps to serve as an oxygen station between your pod and the right side of the planet.

Iridium has a distinct look. Screenshot by The Escapist

In any case, once your inventory is stacked with Iridium, go back to your primary base. You can craft a T1 Heater with some Iridium, so I recommend making one of those to progress your objectives list in The Planet Crafter.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more