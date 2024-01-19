How to Find Sharran Sanctuary in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The enormously popular RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of secret areas filled with treasure and puzzles to solve. One of the more valuable places to uncover and unlock additional rewards is the Sharran Sanctuary.

Found in Act 2 of the game, the Sharran Sanctuary contains several inspirational moments for specific characters and classes, along with its own store of treasures for the player party to recover. Here is how to find the Sanctuary Sanctuary and solve the puzzle to gain full access to its secrets.

Where to Find the Sharran Sanctuary in Baldur’s Gate 3

The player interacts with the plaques

The Sharran Sanctuary can be found within the Shadowlands in the center of Reithwin township. This location is just north of Moonrise Towers and west of Reithwin Town waypoint, with the structure resembling a small crypt. Approaching the structure, the player will find it defended by three shadows and corrupted harpers that the player must defeat. Players should be at least Level 6 for this fight and the battles and challenges inside the sanctuary itself.

This crypt contains a statue of Ketheric Thorm, which has plaques on three sides of it and a blank south face. Successful perception checks on each of these sides will reveal that there is a ticking sound emitting from behind the plaques. Activate the plaques in order north, west, east to cause a staircase leading into the sanctuary to open on the south side.

Inside of the Sharran Sanctuary

The player faces the challenges of Sharran Sanctuary

Within the sanctuary are three different statues, each which will provide a blessing of a specific skill if the player can roll a 14 for skill checks corresponding to which type of skill is associated with the statue. The center statue is associated with charisma, the southeastern statue is associated with wisdom, and the northeastern statue is associated with intelligence. Consider saving before each statue to ensure success on the skill checks. Being a servant of Shar, Shadowheart can automatically pass through unique dialog options, but will roll with a disadvantage if the Nightsong has been freed beforehand.

After successfully passing all three skill checks, a hidden chamber will open where the player can perform a blood ritual. Doing this will earn approval from Shadowheart and yield a small collection of scrolls and potions to help the player. Players must pass a religion skill check in order to successfully complete this ritual, while trying to steal the Ritual Dagger of Shar will incur disapproval from Shadowheart and trigger a battle with the sanctuary’s sentinels.

Each of the skill buffs from the statues only last until your next long rest, and they can only be obtained once per playthrough, so make sure you don’t waste them.

That’s how to find and enter the Sharran Sanctuary in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3.