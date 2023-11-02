How to Fix Call of Duty: MW3 Error Code Chastise

Are you trying to play the latest Call of Duty game and getting an unfamiliar error code thrown at you? If you’re wondering how to fix Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) error code chastise, here’s what you need to know.

What Causes Error Code Chastise & How to Check if the Problem Is on Your End

The first thing to do is to check if Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is having problems at Activision’s end. Why? Because the “chastise” error has to do with licensing, it’s CoD: MW3 being unable to verify you own mission packs and other contents.

So, the first thing to do is to check the COD: MW 3 status page here. If it says there’s an error, that’ll be what’s causing your chastise issue. And there’s no error? There could still be a fault, so check in on the Call of Duty Updates Twitter account here.

Last time there was an outage, the account said that “We are investigating a service outage impacting multiple titles…”, however the status page still insisted everything was fine.

If both are saying everything’s fine, check DownDetector’s Call of Duty page. If you see a big red spike to the right, something’s going wrong with CoD.

At the time of writing, Activision has said that they’re investigating outages, though as of this article’s most recent update, the company claimed that those problems were approaching there end. As such, it’s likely that the issues with CoD: MW3 and the chastise error code will disappear sooner rather than later.

Still, if everything looks fine on those aforementioned tools, the issue is likely on your end.

How to Fix Error Code Chastise in CoD: MW3

If there aren’t general problems with CoD: MW3, it could be down to your PC or console. Check connectivity by going to another online game, website or app, even the PlayStation/Xbox/Steam store. If that’s fine, check that your console is properly activated as your home console. If you’re on the PlayStation, this video may help.

If problems persist, you may have to restore your licenses, so you can look up online how to do that depending on if you’re on PC or console, since the process will be different depending on a number of factors.

But, there’s a good chance the error is down to a problem at Activison’s end, so the best answer to how to fix Call of Duty: MW3 error code chastise is to try again later.