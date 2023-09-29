How to Fix Discord Sorry You Have Been Blocked Cloudflare Error

Discord is one of the most popular instant messaging and voice/video over IP platforms. It’s great for chatting, sharing ideas or just spewing terrible, terrible memes at whomever is there to listen. But if you’re trying to get on right now you might have issues. Here’s how to fix the Discord sorry you have been blocked Cloudflare error.

What To Do About the Discord Sorry You Have Been Blocked Cloudflare Error

Sure, Zoom and Slack have their place, but barring a major, major rebrand, they’ll always be thought of business oriented. Short of Elon Musk buying it, it’s always going to be popular. Except, right now, there’s a good chance you’re getting a Cloudflare error telling you you’ve been blocked.

The good news is that doesn’t mean you’ve been banned. Cloudflare is a service that, amongst other things, protects websites for DDOS attacks and bot access. When you’re told you’ve been blocked on Cloudflare, unless you’ve actively been trying to bring a site down or you share an IP with someone who has, it’s an error.

Unfortunately, the bad news is that there’s nothing you can do about it right now. Discord is aware of the issue and is looking into it and you can watch their Twitter for the latest updates. But right now, all you can do is keep trying, come back in an hour or two or just set a Twitter notification to tell you when Discord has Tweeted an update.

We are aware of an issue preventing users from accessing the app. Our team is on the case and investigating the issue! 🔎 Check our status page for more updates: https://t.co/ypt16TArbX pic.twitter.com/knuHoCbK0S — Discord Support (@discord_support) September 29, 2023

Depending on when you’re reading this, it may also be worth resetting and rebooting either the Discord client or your computer to check if the sorry you have been blocked Cloudfare error has been resolved.

So, on the subject of how to fix Discord’s sorry you have been blocked Cloudflare error, the only fix is to wait.