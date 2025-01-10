It feels like almost every gamer who enjoys playing multiplayer titles is diving into Marvel Rivals. The hero shooter from NetEase Games is offering something fun and unique, but that doesn’t mean it’s without its issues. Here’s how to fix Marvel Rivals compiling shaders slow on launch.

Recommended Videos

What To Do If Marvel Rivals Is Slowly Compiling Shaders

It’s not uncommon for games, especially ones that require an Internet connection, to take their time booting up. There’s a lot to go through to ensure players can join their team or solo queue without any problems. But Marvel Rivals players on PC are having their patience tested because the game is taking several minutes to compile shaders, leaving them twiddling their thumbs.

For anyone unfamiliar shaders are programs that keep things like color, light, and darkness at the right levels when dealing with 3D scenes. They’re very important to the integrity of a game and can cause all kinds of problems if not installed correctly. However, despite Marvel Rivals players doing everything right, the shaders are holding them hostage. Thankfully, the community has already come up with a solution.

After someone posted on the Marvel Rivals subreddit that their shaders were taking nearly five minutes to compile, user Recent-Smile-4946 responded with a solution that appears to be doing the trick. Here are the steps:

Find your Nvidia control panel and locate the global settings

Set the Shader Cache Size to a value lower than or equal to your VRAM

Related: All Marvel Rivals Ultimate Voice Lines & What They Mean

Now, it’s important to note that the settings only offer three options for the value: 5 GB, 10 GB, and 100 GB. That’s not a lot of wiggle room, but choosing the closest one should take care of the issue. After using the method, users found that not only did compiling the shaders in Marvel Rivals only take a few seconds but the “Out of VRAM memory” error also went away.

Of course, some gamers may not be comfortable screwing with their settings and will want to await a permanent fix for NetEase. As of writing, though, the developer has yet to comment on the problem, meaning it’s unclear if it’s even something on its radar. So, unless people want to waste precious minutes every time you load up the game, it’s a good idea to give this solution a shot.

And that’s how to fix Marvel Rivals compiling shaders slow on launch.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy