How to Get Materials for the Wainwright in FF7 Rebirth (Stuck in a Rut Quest Guide)

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Feb 29, 2024 12:00 am
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a plethora of side quests for you to do. Most of them can be ignored, but some will unlock key features you don’t want to miss, like regional fast travel. So with that in mind, here’s how to get materials for the Wainwright in FF7 Rebirth.

FF7 Rebirth Materials for the Wainwright Locations

When you first arrive in the Junon region in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll quickly notice that you can’t simply fast travel back to the Grasslands region. You’ll need to unlock regional fast travel, and you can do that by taking on the side quest titled “Stuck in a Rut” at the Junon region chocobo range.

When talking to Gabe, he’ll tell you to talk to the Wainwright so he can build the cart for fast travel. However, the Wainwright needs you to fetch him three materials, which you can only sniff out with your chocobo. The little drawing he gives you isn’t exactly the most helpful thing in the world, so we’ve included map screenshots of all three material locations down below to help you out:

Material Location #1

The first material can be found to the very western side of the island you’re on. Hop on your chocobo and use its nose to sniff it out, and the question mark icon should pop up in red. Dig down, and you’ll get the first material you need.

Material Location #2

The second material is just north of the first one, right before the entrance to Under Junon. Same deal here: use the chocobo to sniff out its location and dig down.

Material Location #3

Finally, the last material location is just east of the second one. This will require you to hop over the metal pipes and into the industrial-looking area. The process is the same as the last two: use your chocobo to sniff it out, and you’ll be done in no time.

After getting all three materials, head back to the Wainwright and wake him to get him to build the cart. After doing so, talk to Gabe back at the chocobo ranch to complete the quest, and you’ll now be able to fast travel between Junon and the Grasslands. Do note that this will cost you 300 Gil per trip.

And that’s how to get materials for the Wainwright in FF7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan
