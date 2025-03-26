How to Get Signal Redirector in Atomfall

There are certain items you can find during your post-apocalyptic travels in Atomfall that turn out to be incredibly important and useful. One such item is the Signal Redirector, and getting to it is no easy task. If you’re struggling to find it on your own, here’s a guide for how to get the signal redirector.

Where to Find Signal Redirector in Atomfall

The Signal Redirector is a special tool you can obtain in Atomfall, though not by conventional means. You won’t find a trader selling it or discarded on any corpse lying around (such as with the Metal Detector). You can only find it in one specific place tied to one of the game’s main characters – Dr. Diane Garrow, a former B.A.R.D scientist.

Once you pick up the Lead from Wyndham Village on where to find her, you’ll then need to go rescue her yourself. Dr. Garrow is held prisoner deep inside the bowels of the Protocol prison camp in Skethermoor.

Just getting there is incredibly challenging, because the area is crawling with Protocol soldiers. A good strategy to make infiltration easier is to first meet Captain Grant Sims in Wyndham Village. Appease him by helping him with errands such as recovering stolen items, and this can put you in favor with Protocol. At least for now.

When you’re ready, enter the Protocol prison camp located on the far south border of Skethermoor. The entrance to the underground prison is at the end of the southmost road, behind a giant green door.

The prison itself consists of multiple levels, and you’ll need to progress through each one while avoiding (or killing) guards and robots that get in your way. Remember that B.A.R.D robots can be disabled for their Atomic Batteries, which you need for The Interchange.

Continue until you reach the very bottom level of the prison, beyond the dig site area. Dr. Garrow will be locked in one of the standalone cells in the main room. To get her out, however, you’ll need her Signal Redirector, which is inside the nearby Storage room on a shelf. Take it and you’ll receive the ‘Reverse the Polarity’ trophy/achievement for your efforts.

How to Use Signal Redirector in Atomfall

The Signal Redirector is essentially a hacking tool, developed by Dr. Garrow herself. It works by rerouting power inside yellow junction boxes to different sources. This can help disable security systems, open locked storage rooms, etc.

Similar to how the Metal Detector works, while it’s in your inventory, the Signal Redirector will ping you with an icon at the bottom of your screen when a hackable junction box is nearby. You can follow its direction via the needle on the device, and when close enough, the junction box will be highlighted for you.

Select the appropriate ‘Hack’ button to reroute the junction box’s power. You can reverse it if need be by simply ‘hacking’ the junction box again.

This will help you free Dr. Garrow from her cell and continue her storyline (if she’s the one you want to escape with).

That concludes how to get the Signal Redirector in Atomfall. Be sure to check out our other content for the game, including how to redeem your pre-order bonuses.

