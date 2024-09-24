Color is one of those finnicky things, and if you’re not quite familiar with shade mixing, you might struggle with getting the Violet Access Card. But that’s where we come in. Here’s how to get the Violet Access Card in Edge of Sanity.

How To Get the Violet Access Card in Edge of Sanity

As you try to keep your ragtag group of survivors alive, you might find yourself in a PRISM research center. Here, you’ll be trapped with a three-switch puzzle and a locked door that requires a Violet Access Card in Edge of Sanity.

And to get this access card, you’ll need to flip some switches. Make sure that all three switches are raised towards the ceiling. Then, from left to right, flip the first switch down, then second. Leave the third switch up. If you do this correctly, the room should fill with a dark violet color.

Flip the far left switch to fill the room with blue.

Fill the middle switch to add the color red.

Leave the far right switch in place.

You won’t see anything immediately different in your surroundings. But if you head right towards the door, you’ll find that there are two new crates to loot. In the first crate, nestled in an Eldritch plant, is the Violet Access Card we need to move onto the rest of the level in Edge of Sanity. And the second crate has loot as a fun reward.

But be wary once you enter the next room. You might notice that the grating is broken. Once you loot the two crates beside the pustule-like monsters, two maggot crawlers (or Alaskan Leeches) will swarm you. Have a rock or knife ready, because you won’t have stealth on your side when dealing with them.

Once all is said and done, though, you’ll have quite the haul of assorted resources to keep your camp alive for one more day.

Edge of Sanity is available to play now.

