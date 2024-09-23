Image Credit: Bethesda
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Should You Free the Unknown Man in Edge of Sanity

Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|

Published: Sep 23, 2024 03:44 am

Edge of Sanity puts you on a twisted journey of survival and your choices matter. But is it worth it to free the Unknown Man in Edge of Sanity, or should you leave him to his fate?

Should You Free the Unknown Man in Edge of Sanity

Once you make it out of the Research Site and past a gruesomely transformed PRISM employee, you’ll find a man chained up in a room, his legs missing. This man, known only as Unknown Man, begs for you to free him in Edge of Sanity. But should you?

The answer is yes. You should save the Unknown Man in Edge of Sanity, and for one reason only (beyond the fact it’s the morally right thing to do): you’ll get an achievement! Even though PRISM has plied this man with all types of chemicals and concoctions, there’s no harm in freeing him.

Spoilers below!

If you opt to grab the key by opening the crate on the nearby table and approach the Unknown Man again, you’re given your final chance to free or leave him. But he won’t survive to see freedom. He will transform, his back arching and splitting through his shirt to reveal a vein-riddled mass of scarlet, tumorous flesh. His neck will distend, and his jaw will jut viciously forward, tearing the skin of his face.

The transformation will have such an impact that he’ll immediately die. And perhaps it’s for the best, because otherwise you’d likely have to kill him with either the bear trap you grabbed at the Research Site or the rocks you’ve been hoarding.

Still, by opting to free him, you do get an achievement, so there’s a silver lining to every cloud. And with that decision, the expedition ends with your survival.

Edge of Sanity is available to play now.

Edge of Sanity
Daphne Fama
An editor at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but realized she could be happy instead.