How to Get Wristbands In Fortnite: All Wristband Quests & Rewards

Fortnite Festival is loaded with free rewards and challenges that come and go with each new season. The Festival Wristband quests are some of the most challenging but rewarding, as they merge several challenges into one. Here are all of the Wristband Challenges and Rewards for Fortnite Festival Season 3!

Fortnite Festival Season 3 Wristband Challenges & Rewards

The Fortnite Festival Wristband challenges merge the Milestone Quests, Weekly Quests, and Festival Points systems into one set of challenges. In order to unlock the best free rewards, players will have to complete quests from other quest subsets to earn wristbands. Once you’ve earned enough wristbands from completing quests, you’ll unlock free rewards!

Fortnite Wristband Rewards

Quest Reward Collect 10 Wristbands Groove Heart Emoticon Collect 15 Wristbands Scorch’d Microphone Collect 20 Wristbands Chainsong Keytar

How To Get Wristbands in Fortnite

A single wristband is rewarded to players for every Wristband Quest they complete in Fortnite. There are three sets of Wristband Quests, each with multiple stages. The actions you have to take won’t change much with each stage, but they will increase in the number of times you have to complete said task.

For example, one of the challenges requires you to complete Milestone Quest Stages. The first one requires you to complete one stage, and the next challenge requires you to beat five stages. This number will continue to increase until you’ve completed all 12 stages of the Wristband Quest.

So, to unlock wristbands during Fortnite Festival Season 3, players will need to complete Milestone Quest Stages, Weekly Quests, and Earn Festival Points. These quests are meant to take a while, so unless you are prepared to grind out hours in Fortnite Festival mode, it’s best to take these quests slow. In fact, with Weekly Quests playing a role in earning wristbands, you likely won’t be able to complete all of the Fortnite Wristband quests necessary in a single week.

