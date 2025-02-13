How To Join the Splitgate 2 Open Alpha Test

After its reveal in 2024, Splitgate 2 was subject to a few Closed Alpha tests, giving fans a look at what’s to come in the hotly-anticipated sequel. 1047 Games is back with another Alpha, although the floodgates are open for everyone. Here’s how to join Splitgate 2‘s Open Alpha Test.

Recommended Videos

When Is the Spligate 2 Open Alpha Test? Answered

After making a surprise appearance during the February PlayStation State of Play, a new trailer revealed the Open Alpha Test will start on February 27, 2025, for console and PC. It’ll end five days later, with March 2 the last day to join the action for now.

How To Play Splitgate 2’s Open Alpha Test

As the name implies, this test will be open, meaning anyone and everyone can join; however, you’ll have to wait until it goes live on February 27. To get in on the action, follow the steps below:

Head to whatever digital storefront (Steam, PS Store, etc.) you wish to play the game on February 27

Search Splitgate 2

Download the Crossplay Alpha Test

Image via PlayStation

Related: Best Dialogue Choices for Markvart von Aulitz’s Death in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

What to Expect in Splitgate 2’s Open Alpha Test

Speaking to the PlayStation Blog, Lead Writer of 1047 Games Nate Dern detailed what the Open Alpha will contain. Primarily, it will be crossplay, and players will get their hands on the new 24-player mode dubbed Multi-Team Portal Warfare. In it, three teams of eight will compete in Splitgate‘s biggest map to date and get a chance to experiment with new weapons, perks, and equipment, along with the standard frenzied action.

What made the original title so beloved was its portal mechanics, letting players chain together insane outplays by opening up rifts left and right and even wackier trickshots after emerging from portals.

While the sequel will introduce new classes (or factions) with unique abilities, the beloved portal mechanic will still be the core focus during the Alpha, with Dern stressing internal and external feedback has shaped the game’s foundation to make this a defining experience in the FPS market.

And that’s how to join the Splitgate 2 Open Alpha test.

Splitgate 2‘s Open Alpha launches on February 27 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy