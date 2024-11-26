How To Kill Metal Slimes in Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake

One of the fastest ways to level up your party members in Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake is to kill the adorably durable Metal Slimes. These creatures aren’t easy to kill, but here’s the fastest, and best, way to kill them.

Best Ways To Kill Metal Slimes in Dragon Quest III HD-2D

The first time you can find Metal Slimes in Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake will most likely be on the fifth floor of the Tower of Transcendence, which is around the halfway point of the game. From there, they’ll start to pop up in random locations here and there, and they won’t be easy to kill. It’s not because they have a lot of attack or high health, but rather because of their defense. Their defense is at max, so every attack you deal to them will always deal one damage. Not only that, they have a penchant for running away, so when one appears, you’ll want to kill them fast.

The most optimal way I found to kill Metal Slimes in Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake is to have a Thief in your party, or a character who underwent a class change from a Thief. If you have a Thief in your party, equip them with a weapon called a Poison Needle, which can be found in Khoryv. This weapon has a chance of instantly killing an enemy, so equipping it to a Thief who has high agility will guarantee that they can attack first and hopefully kill a Metal Slime. If you have another character who originally started off as a Thief, you should also have the ability Assassin’s Stab, which has a chance of instantly killing a foe when it connects. By using either method, you’ll have a high chance of killing a Metal Slime.

If you don’t have a Thief or the Assassin’s Stab ability, attacking Metal Slimes with multi-hit moves like Sword Dance and Metal Slash, which can be learned by Warriors, or Mist Me and Wild Strike, which Monster Wranglers can learn, would also work. That being said, those characters learn those attacks at higher levels, so if you want to kill Metal Slimes quickly and easily, having a Thief with you is your best bet!

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

