How to Learn Urchin Toss In Another Crab’s Treasure

Urchin Toss is one of the first Adaptability skills you can get in Another Crab’s Treasure, but it’s incredibly easy to miss. But all you need to do is to keep insisting on speaking with a certain blue urchin you meet early on.

Where to Get Urchin Toss in Another Crab’s Treasure

Urchin Toss can be learned by concluding Erich’s miniquest in the Lower Crust area of New Carcinia. He can be found rather close to the Moon Snail Shell in the slums of the city. Once you approach the lonely urchin, he goes on and on about how he’ll always hurt those who approach him in any way. Yeah, he’s pretty much a literal definition of the Hedgehog’s Dilemma.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you approach Erich after his dialogue, you’ll get poked and take damage, much to his disappointment. But despite his self-loathing, Krill doesn’t give up on trying to be friends with him, claiming he’ll still try to hug him despite everything.

Keep trying to get close to Erich multiple times, triggering always a new reaction from the urchin. Don’t worry about your HP. Once you finally get to a range in which the next hug would kill you, he finally snaps and gives up his most precious prize: the Urchin Toss technique. This Adaptability is automatically equipped if you have a free slot, and you can cycle through your two extra techniques by pressing Left on the D-pad or Tab on the Keyboard.

Urchin Toss’s a very literal skill. When used in battle, it throws an explosive urchin that attaches to any hit foes and blows up after a few seconds. It’s a very convenient ranged tool to your arsenal, so use it wisely against some of the nastiest bosses in the game.

Another Crab’s Treasure is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

