Clay isn’t your run-of-the-mill mud. But once our ancestors dug it up, they were able to mold it, bake it, and put it to a whole host of uses. So, if you want to follow in their footsteps, here’s how to make and get Clay in Infinite Craft.

How to Make & Get Clay in Infinite Craft

To make Clay in Infinite Craft, you need to mix Mud and Mud. But it’ll take you a few steps to make Mud. Here’s one recipe that will get you there and, in turn, let you make Clay:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Water = Mud

Mud + Mud = Clay

You’ve now made Clay, so you can get messy making other things. But are there other ways to make mud in Infinite Craft? The answer is yes.

Additional Ways to Make Clay in Infinite Craft

There are several other ways to make Mud in Infinite Craft. Here’s one that gets you there in four steps instead of three:

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Water = Swamp

Swamp + Earth = Mud

Mud + Mud = Clay

Recipes That Use Clay in Infinite Craft

Now you’ve made Clay, what next? If you’re clued in, you might know that clay can be used to make bricks. How does that work in Infinite Craft? Just mix Clay + Clay to get Brick.

That’s not all, though. Here are some other recipes that use Clay in Infinite Craft:

Clay + Fire = Pottery

Clay + Man = Golem

Clay + Comet = Meteor

Clay + Skyrim = Dragonborn

Clay + Princess Leia = Cinammon Bun

That last recipe is certainly interesting. Most Star Wars fans will be familiar with Princess Leia’s infamous cinnamon bun hairstyle, but where does Clay come in? Infinite Craft is always entertaining, but it’s not always logical. Why not see what you can come up with? And that’s how to make and get Clay in Infinite Craft.