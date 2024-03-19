Category:
Video Games
How to Make & Get Technology in Infinite Craft

Chris McMullen
Mar 19, 2024
Infinite Craft, with a screen full of boxes with the word Technology written on them.

Infinite Craft starts you off with just Earth, Water, Fire, and Wind. But if you play your cards right, you can create some high-tech items. To put you on that path, here’s how to make and get Technology in Infinite Craft.

How to Make & Get Technology in Infinite Craft

The way to make Technology in Infinite Craft is to combine Science and Science. But you’ll need to craft Science first, which is quite a lengthy process. Courtesy of Infinite Craft Solver, here’s one recipe to create Technology in Infinite Craft:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Lake + Ocean = Sea
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Dust + Fire = Ash
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Ash + Dust = Cinder
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
  • Dust + Lake = Mud
  • Water + Wind = Wave
  • Cinder + Stone = Glass
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
  • Mud + Water = Swamp
  • Glass + Wave = Lens
  • Tempest + Wind = Tornado
  • Steam + Stonehenge = Time
  • Lens + Swamp = Microscope
  • Time + Tornado = Hourglass
  • Hourglass + Microscope = Science
  • Science + Science = Technology

Congratulations, you’ve created Technology. Now, it’s time to don your mad scientist hat and combine it with everything else in your inventory.

Recipes That Use Technology in Infinite Craft

What can you make with Technology? There are plenty of things you can whip, including my favorite – Roboshark. Here are some recipes that use Technology in Infinite Craft:

  • Technology + Shark = Roboshark
  • Technology + Technology = Computer
  • Technology + Cold = Refrigerator
  • Technology + Titanic = Titanic II
  • Technology + Trump = Twitter
  • Technology + Fallout = Cyberpunk

Yes, putting Technology together with Trump gives you Twitter. I also combined Twitter with Elon Musk, but it just gave me a big question mark. No, I’m absolutely not making this up – try it for yourself. And that’s how to make and get Technology in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.