Infinite Craft starts you off with just Earth, Water, Fire, and Wind. But if you play your cards right, you can create some high-tech items. To put you on that path, here’s how to make and get Technology in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make & Get Technology in Infinite Craft

The way to make Technology in Infinite Craft is to combine Science and Science. But you’ll need to craft Science first, which is quite a lengthy process. Courtesy of Infinite Craft Solver, here’s one recipe to create Technology in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Water + Water = Lake

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Earth = Planet

Lake + Water = Ocean

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Ocean = Sea

Earth + Fire = Lava

Dust + Fire = Ash

Earth + Water = Plant

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Lava + Sea = Stone

Ash + Dust = Cinder

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship

Dust + Lake = Mud

Water + Wind = Wave

Cinder + Stone = Glass

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge

Mud + Water = Swamp

Glass + Wave = Lens

Tempest + Wind = Tornado

Steam + Stonehenge = Time

Lens + Swamp = Microscope

Time + Tornado = Hourglass

Hourglass + Microscope = Science

Science + Science = Technology

Congratulations, you’ve created Technology. Now, it’s time to don your mad scientist hat and combine it with everything else in your inventory.

Recipes That Use Technology in Infinite Craft

What can you make with Technology? There are plenty of things you can whip, including my favorite – Roboshark. Here are some recipes that use Technology in Infinite Craft:

Technology + Shark = Roboshark

Technology + Technology = Computer

Technology + Cold = Refrigerator

Technology + Titanic = Titanic II

Technology + Trump = Twitter

Technology + Fallout = Cyberpunk

Yes, putting Technology together with Trump gives you Twitter. I also combined Twitter with Elon Musk, but it just gave me a big question mark. No, I’m absolutely not making this up – try it for yourself. And that’s how to make and get Technology in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!