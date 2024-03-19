Infinite Craft starts you off with just Earth, Water, Fire, and Wind. But if you play your cards right, you can create some high-tech items. To put you on that path, here’s how to make and get Technology in Infinite Craft.
How to Make & Get Technology in Infinite Craft
The way to make Technology in Infinite Craft is to combine Science and Science. But you’ll need to craft Science first, which is quite a lengthy process. Courtesy of Infinite Craft Solver, here’s one recipe to create Technology in Infinite Craft:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Water + Water = Lake
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Ocean = Sea
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Dust + Fire = Ash
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Ash + Dust = Cinder
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
- Dust + Lake = Mud
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Cinder + Stone = Glass
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
- Mud + Water = Swamp
- Glass + Wave = Lens
- Tempest + Wind = Tornado
- Steam + Stonehenge = Time
- Lens + Swamp = Microscope
- Time + Tornado = Hourglass
- Hourglass + Microscope = Science
- Science + Science = Technology
Congratulations, you’ve created Technology. Now, it’s time to don your mad scientist hat and combine it with everything else in your inventory.
Recipes That Use Technology in Infinite Craft
What can you make with Technology? There are plenty of things you can whip, including my favorite – Roboshark. Here are some recipes that use Technology in Infinite Craft:
- Technology + Shark = Roboshark
- Technology + Technology = Computer
- Technology + Cold = Refrigerator
- Technology + Titanic = Titanic II
- Technology + Trump = Twitter
- Technology + Fallout = Cyberpunk
Yes, putting Technology together with Trump gives you Twitter. I also combined Twitter with Elon Musk, but it just gave me a big question mark. No, I’m absolutely not making this up – try it for yourself. And that’s how to make and get Technology in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!