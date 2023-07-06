AEW: Fight Forever invites you to smack people around a ring and win a special belt for doing it. But unlike Street Fighter 6 and other fighting games, once your opponent is on the ground, the game doesn’t end there. You can drag them to their feet and lay into them some more, just to be nice. So if you need to know how to pick up opponents in AEW: Fight Forever, here’s what to press.

Pick Opponents Up from the Mat in AEW Fight Forever with These Buttons

It’s fairly simple to pick your opponents up. It doesn’t matter whether they’re on their front or their back — just walk up to them and press R1 / Right Bumper. You’ll lift them to their feet, ready to deliver another boot to the torso.

You shouldn’t necessarily be in a hurry to pick them up, as there are plenty of nasty things you can do while they’re down. You can smack them with a table, leap on them from the turnbuckle, and more.

However, if you want to pick them up Final Fight-style and hurl them into the crowd, that’s unfortunately not an option. It occasionally happens in real-life wrestling matches, but there has to be a pretty significant weight difference between the thrower and their living projectile.

On the subject of how to pick up opponents in AEW: Fight Forever, that’s what you need to know. For more, check out how to create wrestler formulas in the game.