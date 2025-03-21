How to Play Atomfall Early

Rebellion’s new survival adventure game is proving to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. If you can’t wait to jump into Atomfall, here’s how you can play it early.

Recommended Videos

Does Atomfall Have an Early Access Period? Answered

Image via Rebellion Developments

In recent years, it has become a bit of a trend for new game releases to feature an Early Access period of a few days. Atomfall falls into this camp as well, with players able to play up to three days early. While the standard edition of Atomfall launches on Thursday, March 27th, prospective fans who pre-order the Digital Deluxe or PC exclusive Quarantine Edition will be able to play the game on Monday, March 24th.

While Atomfall is slated to launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one, it unfortunately doesn’t seem like there’s any way for Game Pass subscribers to get in on early access. In the past, Microsoft has offered Xbox Game Pass members the standard edition of a game through the service while fans had the option to pay the difference for a Digital Deluxe Edition if they wanted to play early. This applied to many of Xbox’s first party titles, including Starfield, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Avowed. However, no such promotion seems to be available for Atomfall.

What Time Does Atomfall Come Out? Answered

While no official release time has been widely announced for Atomfall, fans might be able to expect it Monday morning in the United States. Currently, the Microsoft Store lists the release time for Atomfall as 10am Eastern Time on March 24th. Changing your region and language doesn’t appear to change this release time, so it doesn’t appear likely that the New Zealand trick will work for Atomfall. That being said, this is all subject to change as no official timeline has been set as of yet, and this article will be updated once Rebellion shares more information about the game’s release timing.

Atomfall releases on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on March 27th.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy