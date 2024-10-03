Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 have been remastered, and their title suggests they form one complete story. After all, why else would you bundle them together? But they’re just a chunk of a larger narrative, so to get the full story, here’s how to play the Legacy of Kain / Soul Reaver games in order.

Every Legacy of Kain / Soul Reaver Game & the Correct Order to Play Them In

You can play Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 solo and follow protagonist Raziel’s story, but you’ll be missing a big chunk of the tale, including why Kain, Raziel’s maker, is the way he is. Want to know more? Here’s how to play every Legacy of Kain / Soul Reaver game in order.

1. Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain

It all begins with Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, where a former noble, Kain, is resurrected as a vampire. He’s presented with some world-saving choices, and his decisions lead to his rise to power and the subsequent state of the land of Nosgoth. The best way to play this is to get it on PC, via GOG, or on Evercade.

2. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver picks up 1,500 after the events of Blood Omen, with Kain’s vampire empire well and truly established, putting you in the shoes of vampire spawn Raziel. If you’re a fan of lore, you’ll love Soul Reaver, and the series only gets more convoluted from here on in.

The original Soul Reaver was available from GOG, but it was pulled some time ago, so the remaster is your best way to play it.

3: Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 plunges you into the past (see what I meant about things getting complicated) as Raziel attempts to change his destiny. Don’t count on a happy ending from this or any of the Legacy of Kain games. Again, the remaster is your best bet of playing this.

4: Blood Omen 2

Blood Omen 2 came out after Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and is the sequel to Blood Omen 2, only it isn’t. Confused? Don’t worry, that’s the default setting for most fans of the series, myself included. Blood Omen 2 takes place after the original game, but the temporal meddling you got up to in Soul Reaver 2 has created an alternate timeline. But if you want every scrap of series lore, in preparation for the next game, it’s well worth playing.

5. Legacy of Kain: Defiance

What, no “Soul Reaver”? That’s because this game doubles up and has you playing as both Kain and Raziel. And while the ending may not to be everyone’s taste, that’s where the Legacy of Kain series ends. As with many other entries, your best chance of getting your hands on it is via GOG.

There was a medicore MMORPG Nosgoth, which was shut down in 2016, but the proposed single player sequel, Legacy of Kain: Dead Sun was cancelled.

So, the way to play the Legacy of Kain / Soul Reaver games in order is Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2, Blood Omen 2, Legacy of Kain: Defiance.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch this Dec 10.

