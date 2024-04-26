Screenshot captured by The Escapist
How to Redeem Preorder & Deluxe Edition Bonuses in Stellar Blade

Published: Apr 26, 2024 12:20 am

It’s pretty common practice these days but if you purchased Stellar Blade ahead of launch day or picked up the Deluxe Edition, you’ll be able to get your hands on some cool goodies. Here’s how to get your preorder bonuses and Deluxe Edition rewards in Stellar Blade.

Redeeming Preorder Bonuses and Deluxe Edition Rewards in Stellar Blade

Your goodies in Stellar Blade won’t be available to you from the very start of the game. In fact, you do have to play through quite a bit in order to access them. You can access all of your bonuses and rewards when you first get to Xion, which is the major city in Stellar Blade. You should be able to get to this point within the first two hours, though it may take longer if you’re taking your time exploring Eidos 7 at the beginning.

Either way, once you’ve completed the story mission titled Scavenger Adam, you’ll arrive at Xion. After getting off the ship, examine the yellow glowing boxes near the bridge that takes you into Xion, and you’ll be able to claim all of your preorder bonuses and Deluxe Edition rewards from there.

a screenshot of eve examining the yellow boxes in stellar blade

And that’s all you have to do!

All Preorder Bonuses and Deluxe Edition Rewards

For folks who preordered the game, you’ll get the following items in Stellar Blade:

  • Planet Diving Suit for Eve
  • Classic Round Glasses for Eve
  • Ear Armor Earrings for Eve

And for folks who bought the Deluxe Edition of the game, here’s what you get:

  • 2,000 SP experience
  • 5,000 Gold
  • Half-Rim Glasses for Eve
  • Quadruple Rectangle Earrings for Eve
  • Stargazer Pack for the Drone
  • Stargazer Suit for Eve
  • Stargazer Wear for Adam
  • Stargazer Wear for Lily

Aside from the SP experience and Gold, all the other items are largely cosmetic, though the Stargazer Suit is definitely one of the better looking Nano Suits available in the game, right up there with the Skin Suit.

And that’s how to redeem your preorder bonuses and Deluxe Edition rewards in Stellar Blade. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a quick rundown on the unfortunate Hard R controversy.

