Category:
Video Games

How to Repair Pickaxes in Once Human

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Jul 16, 2024 12:36 am

Have you been chopping down half the forest in Once Human, reducing your pickaxe to a blunt, useless mess? Here’s the lowdown on how to repair pickaxes in Once Human.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Repairing Pickaxes in Once Human

Unfortunately, when it comes to repairing pickaxes in Once Human, you just can’t. There is no way to repair pickaxes at all, so your only alternative is to create a new one.

That may sound silly when you can repair plenty of other gear, but unless the game’s developers patch it in later, once your pickaxe is broken that’s it. It is, at least, more durable than your average survival game pickaxe. Even the basic pickaxe in Once Human lets you cut down a lot of trees before it goes kaput. But once it’s done, it’s done.

You can, when you unlock the skill, create an electric chainsaw that makes light work of cutting through trees. You can see it in action here, and it’s just ridiculous, far faster than any real-world chainsaw. You can hack down trees in less than a couple of seconds.

Even better, the chainsaw doesn’t break down at all, so there’s no need to repair it. But there are a few snags. Firstly, it’s for wood only and secondly it uses batteries. So even though you don’t have to repair it, you’ll still need to find or make batteries. Run out of batteries and you’re back to building a pickaxe.

As useful as pickaxes are, there’s no way to repair them at all, illogical as that may seem compared to the rest of the repairable gear you can accumulate. So if you were scratching your head over how to repair pickaxes in Once Human, you can stop. You’ve not missed anything, they just can’t be repaired.

Once Human
