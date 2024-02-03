Palworld may still be in early access, but it has plenty of places to explore. But what do you do if one of the places you stumble across is too hot? Here’s how to survive the desert heat in Palworld.

How to Survive the Desert Heat in Palworld

The world of Palworld has plenty of hot zones that can eat away your health. If you’re not sufficiently prepared, you’ll see the HOT warning and a flaming fuzz around the edges of your screen. You can go back the way you came but, so far, there’s nothing you can drink or eat to negate the effects of heat.

What to do, then? You need an appropriate set of clothing to protect you, which are outlined below. Don the clothing, and you’ll notice that some of the orange blocks on the temperature meter will disappear. Then, when you head into a hot zone, you’ll be able to explore without losing health from the heat.

The snag is that some zones are hotter than others. Clothes that help you survive in the desert nearest the single-player start point won’t work as well in the more northerly deserts of Palworld. You’ll have some protection, but your health will still tick away. Here’s what to craft along with the components you need:

Tropical Outfit (Technology Level 9)

3 Cloth

2 Flame Organ

This heat-shielding outfit will protect you in the nearest desert area, but to negotiate the northern deserts you need the following:

Heat Resistant Pelt Armor (Technology Level 16)

15 Leather

4 Flame Organ

If you’re short on leather or flame organs, you can buy both from the Wandering Merchant in the Small Settlement near the single-player start point. Alternatively, you can hunt down some Foxparks, which should give you both from one kill/capture.

You can craft both outfits at a Primitive Workbench. There are higher tier heat-protection outfits, but I’ve found the Heat Resistant Pelt Armor sufficient to help me survive the heat in all the desert areas I’ve come across so far in Palworld. Just remember that when you die your outfit is dropped, so it’s a good idea to have a spare or two stored at base.