How To Unlock the Laser Turret in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws gives players three different ways to travel and fight, by foot, by speeder, and finally, by ship. For the latter, you’ll need upgrades to ensure you’re ready for what space has to offer, and one of the most important is the Laser Turret.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock the TU-B4 Laser Turret in Star Wars Outlaws

To get access to the Laser Turret in Star Wars Outlaws you must first meet the expert Teeka The Hotfixer and gain access to their abilities and skills. You can find them on Tatooine by tracking their location from the Experts menu.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get the Laser Turret once you start tracking Teeka the Hotfixer.

Speak to the Entrepreneur in Mos Eisley to be given Teeka’s location in Bestine, and start The Hotfixer quest. Head to Bestine on your Speeder. Speak to the mechanic working on a vehicle to get your next objective, following the Jawas to South Jundland Wastes. Once you arrive at the location, simply continue along the path up the mountain until you reach the Jawas and speak to Teeka. Now you must get a Salacc Tooth for Teeka. Head to the Sarlacc Pit. Take out the four enemies around the pit. Slide down into the pit and head into the crack further inside the Sarlacc. Continue along the path until you approach three rocks blocking your way. Use your Blaster’s Charged Shot to shatter them and continue until you reach the tooth. Climb up the walls and out of the Sarlacc. Chase down the thief on your Speeder then eliminate the enemies in the Bandit Camp to recover the tooth. Return to the Jawas and deliver the Sarlacc tooth.

That’s all you need to do! Now the Jawas will install the Laser Turret and you can get back to space with a fresh weapon to defend yourself. Of course, there are plenty more upgrades to be found, so if you’d like to keep leveling up your ship then continue down this questline by doing more for the Jawas on Tatooine.

If you need to change parts for your ship then you can do so at the Ship Mechanic, but by default, after doing this mission the new weapon should be installed.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy