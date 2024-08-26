How To Get A Hydrorepulser in Star Wars Outlaws

Water is something that can ruin your exploration plans in Star Wars Outlaws, but the Hydrorepulser can solve that problem. Whether you’re working through the story, or just want to explore off-road, here’s how you can upgrade your Speeder.

How To Get The Hydrorepulser in Star Wars Outlaws

While getting the Hydrorepulser is required to continue with the Viper main quest in Star Wars Outlaws, actually claiming one will require you to complete the Expert Intel quest Temmin’s Family. You can start this from the Journal menu after recruiting Gedeek.

From Myrra Outskirts jump on your Speeder and head north to the quest marker at Sashin. Chat to the two women standing in the center of town then jump back on your Speeder and head west to the junkyard. Eliminate the guards then interact with the door to speak with Temmin. Head out onto the water to the search area for Surat’s Shuttle. From the direction you enter the lake, the Shuttle can be found on the second set of islands, which are the smaller ramps, so drive right past the giant ramp and onto the next one. Platform through the island making sure to avoid or eliminate the enemies and then call your Speeder so you can chase down the shuttle as it leaves. This will take you back to the mainland. Either use the long grass to hide away from the soldiers and make your way up to the ship on the left, or go full guns blazing and take them out, the choice is yours. Loot the Struts then fast travel back to the Myrra Spaceport to meet with Temmin.

That’s it! Once you’ve spoken to Temmin your Speeder will now have the Hydrorepulser installed and you can move back on to the Viper main quest.

Now water can no longer stop your Speeder it opens up further exploration so make sure to take the time and see what hidden secrets can be found on the water.

